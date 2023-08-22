Best Denki Has Up To 90% Off Brands Like Apple & Dyson, Settle Tech & Household Needs

Best Denki Warehouse Sale Has Big Discounts On Tech & Household Products From 23 To 27 Aug

In a time where the cost of living has risen at unprecedented rates, finding the perfect balance between your needs and your budget constraints can feel increasingly difficult.

However, such a challenge can be remedied by getting extra crafty at sniffing out new deals and sales.

If you’ve been in the market for new tech and household items, you’re in luck as Best Denki has an upcoming warehouse sale from 23 to 27 Aug at its Singapore HQ in Tampines.

With discounts of up to 90% and prices starting from S$0.10, you’re bound to find something to check off your to-buy list without burning a hole in your wallet.

To get you prepped for some serious shopping, here is your guide to the top products and deals you can look forward to at the sale.

Devices from Apple, Samsung & more at Best Denki warehouse sale

With remote and hybrid working arrangements becoming more of a norm since Covid-19, tech devices that accommodate working on the go have truly become essential.

Whether you’re a digital nomad or simply looking for an upgrade to improve your WFH setup, you can expect to find a wide array of smartphones, tablets, and laptops at the Best Denki sale.

For instance, the price of a 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 15” display set will be reduced significantly to S$600 — with a limited number of sets available, of course.

Windows users are not left out either, with Acer Swift 3 laptops and Asus Zenbooks — also display sets — on sale for just S$999 (U.P. S$1,598) and S$1,199 (U.P. S$1,815) respectively.

Need an extra screen? The LG 23.8-inch monitor display set will be on sale at just S$70 (U.P. S$179), so quickly pick up on for yourself while stocks last.

If you browse on a tablet more often, keep an eye out for the Samsung Tab A7 Lite, which will be going for just S$148 (U.P. S$230).

It is no slack in the smartphone department either, with the Samsung Galaxy A14 retailing for only S$178 (U.P. S$218) and the Samsung Galaxy A34 going at S$378 (U.P. S$478).

Those who are always listening to music can add to their earphone collection with a pair of Beats Studio Buds or Samsung Galaxy Buds2, depending on their gadgets and/or preferences.

Home entertainment & household appliances from Samsung, Dyson & Sonos

These days, a tech upgrade can also be a home upgrade, thanks to the prevalence of ‘smart’ devices.

If you’ve been eyeing something from Dyson to add to your arsenal of household appliances, the Best Denki sale has the brand’s V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner at only S$399.

You can even get something for the vanity table as the sale will feature attractive deals on Dyson haircare products like the Supersonic, Corrale, and Airwrap. There will also be discounts of up to 90% on shavers from selected brands.

Not forgetting the kitchen, get a sandwich maker and popcorn maker for as low as S$10 — perfect for days when you suddenly find yourself craving a light snack.

You can also look out for washers and fridges from top brands at impressive prices and enjoy discounts of up to 60% on Tefal Grade B items as well.

Additionally, you can give your home entertainment experience a boost with Smart TVs from Samsung, Philips, and LG, which will be on sale from only S$449.

Of course, visuals are just half of what makes an immersive viewing experience.

The other half comes from audio, and you can certainly hear the difference with a powerful soundbar like the Sonos Playbar, which will be going for just S$299 for a display set at the sale.

Batteries are always handy to have around, and you can stock up on a whole load of Panasonic coin batteries since they’ll be on sale for just S$0.10 (U.P. S$3.50) each at the warehouse sale.

Exclusive offers renewed daily at Best Denki warehouse sale

Aside from being available in limited units and on a while-stocks-last basis, some of the aforementioned discounts at the Best Denki warehouse sale are only happening on specific days.

To help you plan ahead, here are the offers you can find on different days of the sale:

23 Aug

331L Fridge — S$499 (U.P. S$809)

Samsung A14 — S$178 (U.P. S$218)

JBL earbuds — S$69 (U.P. S$155)

Mistral stand fan — S$29.90 (U.P. S$89)

24 Aug

LG 65” 4K Smart UHD TV — S$699 (U.P. S$1,614)

Dyson Supersonic/Corrale/Airwrap — From S$399

Apple Beats Studio Buds — S$159 (U.P. S$199)

Philips handheld garment steamer — S$19 (U.P. S$52)

25 Aug

50” UHD Smart TV — S$549 (U.P. S$899)

Acer Swift 3 — S$999 (U.P. S$1,598)

Krups coffee machine — S$399 (U.P. $1,199)

Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card — S$9 (UP S$30.90)

26 Aug

55” 4K OLED TV— S$1,499 (U.P. S$3,099)

Panasonic 7.5kg washer — S$359 (U.P. S$449)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 — S$99 (U.P. S$250)

Sona pressure cooker — S$39 (U.P. S$169)

27 Aug

Asus Zenbook (display set) — S$1,199 (U.P. S$1,815)

Sonos Playbar (display set) — S$299 (U.P. S$1,149)

Tefal Stick Vacuum — S$199 (U.P. S$599)

Samsung 256GB MicroSD Card — S$19 (U.P. S$65.90)

There’ll also be offers running all throughout the five-day sale, so visit Best Denki’s website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram for more details.

Then, once you’ve taken note of what you’re aiming to get, you can start planning your way to the sale:



Best Denki warehouse sale

Address: 23 Tampines Street 92, Hersing Centre #06-00, Singapore 528892

Dates: 23 – 27 Aug

Times: 11am – 7pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Tampines West & Simei

If you have read up until this point, give yourself a pat on the back as you have just unlocked an exclusive offer for MS News readers.

Simply be one of the first 50 people daily to present this article or Facebook post to the cashier at checkout to get a limited edition tote bag for free when you spend S$20 or more at the Best Denki warehouse sale.

No need to spend a bomb on tech & household upgrades

The thought of having to swap out your tech devices and household appliances might feel daunting when you think of the prices.

However, that hurdle becomes a lot easier to overcome when you find a good deal — or several.

Also, there’s nothing that beats the satisfaction of the convenience and comfort that comes with upgrading your lifestyle, combined with the knowledge that you saved a lot of money along the way.

