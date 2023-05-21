M’sian Woman Bids S$270K On ‘Lucky’ Licence Plate Number, Gets Outbid By S$600

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

M’sian Woman Bids S$270K On Licence Plate Number FF9 As She Likes The Number ‘9’

When it comes to cars, people look for factors like model and horsepower.

However, for some, the licence plate number is also important and they’re willing to pay through the nose for “lucky” numbers.

A woman in Malaysia reportedly bid the eye-watering sum of almost S$270,000 (RM909,999) on the number “FF9”.

However, she was outbid by someone who bid just S$600 (RM2,000) more than her.

Malaysia launches FF series of number plates

On 14 May, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced in a Facebook post that the “FF” series of number plates would be launched in the country.

This was to mark the 77th anniversary of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), he said.

Those interested would be able to bid for numbers online till 10pm on 18 May.

Bids intense for ‘FF’ series licence plate number

As expected, bidding for certain numbers became quite intense.

A writer attributed this to the fact that “FF” could stand for “发发” (fa fa) in Mandarin, or “huat huat“, meaning to strike it rich.

Combined with the number “9”, which is pronounced “jiu” and sounds like the Mandarin word for “long”, it basically means “to be rich forever”.

Woman bids S$270K for FF9 licence plate number

One woman, in particular, took a fancy to the number “FF9”.

Ms Ivon Wong, who according to her LinkedIn profile is the founder and director of the Aesthetic Skin Group, showed just how much she desired the number in an Instagram story.

On the day the bids closed, she shared a screenshot of her bid for “FF9”. Sharp-eyed netizens noticed that she bid RM909,999, or S$269,704.

Ms Wong told the China Press that she decided to bid because she’s infatuated with the number “9”.

In another interview, she also revealed another significance of “FF9”: It also commemorates her deceased dog Fei Fei, who’s still in her heart.

Woman has 2 cars with ‘9’ number plates

Ms Wong also revealed that she already has two luxury cars with the number “9” on their number plates.

She’s now ordering her third car, and hoped that it would have the “FF9” number plate.

However, she acknowledged that in an auction like this, there would be winners and losers.

Thus, it doesn’t matter even if she lost the bid, she maintained.

Apparently, her stunning bid has caused her popularity over the Internet to skyrocket, and she said it’s, “too exaggerated!”

Though she wakes up to hundreds of phone messages in the morning, most of them are supportive, and she’s moved by them.

She was outbid by S$600

Sadly, it was not to be. Ms Wong subsequently updated in an Instagram story that the eventual winner of the number had bid S$270, 300 (RM911,999).

That means they outbid her by just S$600 (RM2,000).

Same bidder apparently won 3 hot numbers

Interestingly, though, the same person who won “FF9” also apparently won bids for two other hot numbers.

According to a screenshot circulated over social media, “FF9”, “FF99” and “FF999” were allegedly won by the same person.

This perplexed even Ms Wong, who wondered if this was real or fake.

Netizens estimated these three numbers would earn JPJ a total of S$445,000 (RM1.5 million) in funds.

Curiously, the bidding deadline was also extended by 24 hours to 10pm on 19 May, due to complaints over a service disruption towards the end of the process.

Mr Loke acknowledged over Facebook on 18 May that there were complaints from the public over the JBJ portal’s unstable system during the end of the bidding period due to high traffic.

