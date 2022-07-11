Car Plates Of Causeway Accident Lorry & Red Kia Have ‘6000’, Digit Sells Out As 4D Number

Punters Bet On ‘6000’ In 4D After Causeway & Second Link Incidents

People are always looking for inspiration on lucky 4D or TOTO numbers in hopes of striking it big.

And lately, they have noticed an uncanny coincidence between the eventful incidents on the Causeway and at Tuas Second Link.

Both the lorry that ploughed through cars on the Woodlands Causeway and the red Kia involved in the Tuas Second Link road rage have ‘6000’ on their licence plate numbers.

Finding it too ‘lucky’ to be true, punters soon bought out the ‘6000’ 4D number, and the number was reportedly unavailable for betting on Sunday night.

Incidents happened two days apart at land borders

Recently, things at the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia have been unusually eventful.

Last Thursday (7 Jul), a lorry crashed into 11 vehicles on the Causeway leading to Woodlands Checkpoint due to suspected faulty brakes.

The massive accident caused two lanes to be blocked off, leading to a massive traffic jam.

Just two days later, on Saturday (9 Jul), a woman, reportedly angered by a Toyota driver colliding with her red Kia sedan when changing lanes, used her body to block the Toyota from moving at Tuas Second Link.

In a viral video, she was also seen prying out the Toyota’s licence plate and hurling it at its windscreen.

‘6000’ 4D number sold out

While the recent incidents seem entirely unrelated at first glance, some eagle-eyed folks soon noticed one similarity — their licence plate numbers.

Both the Causeway accident lorry and the red Kia in the Tuas incident apparently have ‘6000’ on their licence plates.

When one netizen shared this discovery on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page, the post garnered over 900 shares.

Punters took this as a sign and ran with it. They quickly sprang into action, buying up ‘6000’ as a 4D number.

On Sunday (10 Jul), at about 4pm, one netizen shared that the ‘6000’ 4D number was fully sold out on Singapore Pools website.

‘6000’ wasn’t drawn in 10 Jul draw

Unfortunately, if you’re one of the punters that tried their luck at buying the lucky ‘6000’ number, you’d have been disappointed by the draw result.

On Sunday (10 Jul) at 6.30pm, Singapore Pools announced the winning numbers for the draw — which did not include ‘6000’.

The top three prizes for the draw were taken by the numbers ‘7561’, ‘9811’, and ‘3128’.

Better luck next time

It’s an age-old ‘hobby’ for many punters to look out for lucky numbers in the licence plate numbers of those involved in accidents.

But it looks like this time around, the lucky ‘6000’ wasn’t that lucky after all.

All the best next time.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.