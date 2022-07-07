Lorry Ploughs Through Cars On Causeway To Woodlands, ICA Warns Motorists To Expect Delays

Lorry Ploughs Through Cars On Johor-Singapore Causeway On 7 Jul Morning

UPDATE (7 Jul, 12.15pm): ICA shared in a subsequent update that all the lanes along the Singapore-Johor Causeway are now “cleared”.

–

The Singapore-Johor Causeway is one of the busiest crossings in the world, and like all other roads, is not spared from traffic accidents.

On Thursday (7 Jul) morning, a horrific accident happened along the land crossing, as a large lorry ploughed through multiple cars before coming to a stop.

Two of the three lanes along the Causeway were apparently blocked as a result of the accident. The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has since urged members of the public to expect delays if they’re traversing the road.

Lorry ploughs through multiple vehicles along Causeway towards Singapore

Footage of the accident showed a long lorry ramming into multiple vehicles along the Causeway heading towards Singapore.

Though the lorry was travelling relatively slowly, it did not come to a stop as it approached stationary traffic.

The chain collision involved at least five cars, one of which had its rear bonnet completely wrecked.

Another clip capturing the aftermath of the accident showed a Malaysian police vehicle at the scene.

A green SBS Transit bus was also seen parked further up the road, though it’s unclear if it sustained any damage and if any passengers were hurt.

ICA warn travellers to expect delays

The ICA has since issued a statement on Facebook warning travellers about the accident.

According to them, the accident involved several vehicles and blocked two out of three lanes along the Causeway.

As such, the ICA has warned travellers to expect delays and advised them to stay tuned to their Facebook page for the latest updates.

Plan your journey if you’re crossing the Causeway

It’s pretty scary to see such a horrifying accident occurring at one of the busiest crossings in the world, especially given how close it is to home.

Damages aside, we hope nobody was seriously injured as a result of the chain collision.

If you or anyone you know happens to be crossing the Causeway today, be sure to plan your journeys and expect delays.

