Lorry Driver Arrested After Crashing Into 11 Vehicles, Accident Reportedly Caused By Faulty Brakes

Lorry Driver Responsible For Causeway Traffic Accident Arrested

On Thursday (7 Jul), a lorry driver made headlines for colliding headlong into 11 vehicles, causing severe damage and heavy traffic for hours.

The driver has been arrested at 1.15pm and tested negative for drugs.

Based on preliminary investigations, the driver was believed to have lost control of the lorry due to faulty brakes.

Lorry driver arrested for Causeway accident

According to a Facebook post by Mr Wee on Thursday (7 Jul), Malaysian authorities have arrested the lorry driver for the collision.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) in Malaysia will investigate the incident. The driver was also required to undergo a urine test.

Mr Wee stressed that strict action would be taken against the driver or the company if there was a failure to comply with safety regulations, such as suspending the driver’s licence, company permits, or other relevant penalties under Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research will also investigate the cause of the accident from a technical aspect.

Mr Wee confirmed that those at the scene of the collision had to submit evidence, such as video footage, to assist with the case.

He added that Malaysian authorities take the incident seriously, stating:

I take cases like this very seriously and will not compromise with any side. Any party found guilty will be severely punished as it involves the safety and lives of road users.

Accident caused by faulty brakes

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the lorry had rammed into nine cars, a van, and a bus. Six of them were foreign-registered, with the rest registered in Malaysia.

Based on preliminary investigations, the accident may have been caused by faulty brakes.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities.

Congestion on Causeway near Woodlands

In the early morning of Thursday (7 Jul), footage of the accident grew viral on social media.

It showed a long lorry ramming into several vehicles. At least five cars were involved in the collision, one of which sustained significant damage to its rear bonnet.

The Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) issued a statement about the incident soon after, warning visitors that heavy traffic would result on the Causeway.

One of the three lanes became congested due to the chain collision. However, ICA later confirmed that all the lanes are now clear and fully operational.

Take the necessary precautions before beginning your journey

Whatever the reason for the incident, it is clear that collisions of this nature can have far-reaching consequences.

Hence, it is recommended that drivers, especially those manoeuvring heavy vehicles, always travel cautiously and check that their vehicles are in good condition before beginning their journey.

Hopefully, the investigation by Malaysian authorities will reveal more information about the case.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels for illustration purposes.