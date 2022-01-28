Residents From Multiple Bishan Households Decorate Lift Lobby For CNY

Chinese New Year is approaching, and families around Singapore are zealously preparing to celebrate the occasion. Some neighbours in Bishan are hyping up festivities in their own way by hanging up CNY decorations together.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan Kian Giap

From the lift lobby till all across the void deck, the splashes of red and gold certainly bring the neighbourhood to life.

Blk 219 Bishan residents contribute CNY ornaments collectively

As we all know, CNY is all about giving well wishes and forging vitality, health and happiness.

For this one block at Bishan, residents have taken an extra step in wishing all their neighbours a prosperous Lunar New Year.

With members of 24 different households coming together, residents decked the halls of their lift lobby with bright CNY lanterns.

They even added an extra flowery touch — peach blossoms intertwined around some pipes to make the space look more ethereal.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan Kian Giap

Atop the letterboxes stand 2 golden tiger ornaments, bringing a slightly regal feel to the atmosphere.

Of course, hanging the decor from hard-to-reach places wasn’t a one-man job. Residents helped each other, with some holding the ladders still while others climbed and decorated.

Image courtesy of Mr Tan Kian Giap

With plenty of pineapple ornaments adorning the walkways, this Bishan block’s festive mood is definitely palpable.

Anyone visiting relatives in this area should consider stopping by Blk 219 just to snap some CNY OOTDs.

Decorations uplift residents’ spirits for CNY

Mr Tan, one of the residents, told MS News that they put up these decorations in hopes of uplifting their neighbours’ spirits.

Residents from neighbouring blocks and even those taking a walk to Bishan Park can pass by the elaborate setup and join in the cheer too.



Image courtesy of Mr Tan Kian Giap

From the smiles on the residents’ faces, they’ve evidently achieved their aim of making everyone there happy.

Members of the public who’d like to see the decorations for themselves can find the block here:



Address: 219 Bishan Street 23, Singapore 570219

Nearest MRT: Bishan Station

Before heading over, make sure to dress in your CNY best for the ultimate festive photo.

Share CNY blessings with one another

Even as the Covid-19 situation continues to challenge us, it’s heartening to see regular folk doing their best to keep everyone’s spirits up.

Although the gesture may not be grand, the thought behind it is surely touching.

We sincerely hope that the residents in Bishan have a prosperous Lunar New Year and that they can continue this bonding activity as an annual tradition for many years to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mr Tan Kian Giap.