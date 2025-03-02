Bishan fire reportedly caused by unattended mosquito coil, flats above also sustained damage

40 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Bishan HDB block

A fire that broke out in an HDB block on Saturday (1 March) was reportedly caused by an unattended mosquito coil.

A resident of the affected unit told Shin Min Daily News that the mosquito coil had been placed atop a cardboard box.

Flames & thick black smoke seen coming from Bishan flat

A video of the fire, posted by SG WALAO EH on Facebook, showed white smoke coming from the window of a flat on the fifth floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was already at the scene, with a fire engine seen and several officers rushing into the block.

Soon, thick black smoke and flames came out of the unit.

The flames quickly spread upwards to the units above, with the smoke blackening the entire wall above the affected unit.

A tall plume of smoke also reached into the sky.

Firefighters seen putting out the fire

Thankfully, the black smoke started disappearing, having been replaced by white as firefighters put out the fire.

Firefighters at the foot of the block were also seen spraying the unit with a water jet from the outside.

The fire eventually came under control, leaving the charred remains of the walls and air-conditioning units.

Bishan resident says fire started from mosquito coil in bedroom

The 52-year-old owner of the affected flat, named only as Ms Lee, told Shin Min that she and her mother were eating in the living room when they smelt smoke.

When she entered the master bedroom to check, she was shocked to find that the cardboard box that she used to place the mosquito coil on had caught fire.

The fire had spread to her bed, filling the room with thick smoke.

She and her helper tried to put out the fire with water but it was out of control and getting bigger.

Family evacuate downstairs along with neighbours

Thus, they decided to evacuate downstairs with her elderly parents, who are in their 80s.

Ms Lee’s family was observed to be in shock when reporters arrived, with the old woman barefoot and the old man shirtless.

A large number of residents had gathered downstairs, remaining there till those living on the eighth floor and above were allowed to return to their homes at about 3pm.

Bishan fire extinguished with two water jets

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it responded to a fire at about 1.30pm on 1 March.

It took place at Block 176 Bishan Street 13, and involved a bedroom and the living room of a unit on the fifth floor.

While the blaze was extinguished with two water jets, some units above the affected unit also sustained heat and smoke damage.

40 people evacuated from the block

Additionally, four people self-evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF arrived.

About 40 others in the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is “likely due to lighted materials that were left unattended”, according to preliminary findings, SCDF added.

Also read: 5 people self-evacuate after fire breaks out in bedroom of 3rd-floor Punggol flat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG WALAO EH on Facebook.