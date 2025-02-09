5 people self-evacuate after fire breaks out in bedroom of 3rd-floor Punggol flat

50 other residents evacuated due to Punggol fire: SCDF

A fire broke out at a bedroom of a third-floor flat in Punggol, causing five people within to self-evacuate.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (9 Feb) morning at Block 614B Edgefield Plains, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Punggol fire caused windows of unit to shatter

Photos shared by Shin Min readers showed flames and thick smoke billowing from the unit.

Later that morning, reporters found the windows of the affected unit shattered and its walls blackened with soot.

A burning smell still filled the air and neighbours on the same floor were cleaning the area.

5 residents live in affected unit, say neighbours

While nobody answered the door of the affected unit, a neighbour said five people lived there.

Another neighbour, a woman who declined to be named, told Shin Min that the residents of the unit had personally advised her to evacuate.

A sixth-floor resident named only as Mr Yin (transliterated from Mandarin) said he was preparing to go to sleep when he heard a fire alarm.

He was soon told by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to evacuate, with four fire engines and an ambulance parked downstairs.

Evacuated residents returned to their homes only at about 2am.

Punggol fire was extinguished by a water jet

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at the block at about 12.25am on 9 Feb.

It involved the contents of a bedroom of the third-floor unit, and was extinguished by a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries reported

Additionally, about five people self-evacuated before SCDF arrived.

As a precautionary measure, about 50 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF from the neighbouring units.

No injuries were reported.

