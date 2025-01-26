Fire breaks out in Punggol, 60 people evacuated & 1 hospitalised

Punggol electrical fire: 60 evacuated, 1 hospitalised in blaze

An electrical fire broke out in a block of flats on Sumang Lane in Punggol early Sunday morning.

One person was sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, and about 60 people in the entire block were evacuated.

Fire caused by electric origin in bedroom

The fire occurred at about 5.05am on Sunday (26 Jan) in a unit on the seventh floor of Block 224A, Sumang Lane.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on the same day that firefighters from Punggol Fire Station, SengKang Fire Station, and Tampines Fire Station responded to the fire.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was rising from the unit. They used a water jet to extinguish the fire.

One person sent to hospital

Before SCDF arrived at the scene, four people in the burning unit had already evacuated themselves. One person at the scene required treatment for smoke inhalation and was sent to the Singapore General Hospital.

As a precaution, about 60 people from the neighbouring units were evacuated by the police and SCDF. Preliminary findings suggest that an electrical issue in the bedroom likely caused the fire.

SCDF advised the public to prevent electrical fires by avoiding overloading power sockets and turning off electrical appliances when not in use.

Avoid leaving batteries and devices charging unattended for long periods or overnight.

They should regularly inspect the condition of wires and promptly replace or repair any frayed or cracked ones.

SCDF also cautioned the public not to place wires under carpets or mats and to keep them away from hot surfaces.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.