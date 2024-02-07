22-Year-Old Rider Dies In BKE Accident While Heading To JB With Girlfriend

Rider, 22, Passes Away In BKE Accident On 6 Feb

A young couple was en route to Johor Bahru (JB) in the wee hours of Tuesday morning (6 Feb) when they got into an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend suffered injuries and was conveyed to the hospital.

Based on accounts, a black Mercedes-Benz had rear-ended the couple’s motorcycle.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after the collision.

Couple involved in fatal accident along BKE during trip to JB

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a friend of the couple shared that the pair was on an impromptu trip to JB when the accident struck.

From her understanding, a dark-coloured Mercedes-Benz had rear-ended the motorcycle, sending both rider and passenger to the ground.

However, surveillance cameras on the expressway only captured the moment of the collision, not any details about the vehicle involved.

She also shared that the couple, whom she had been friends with since secondary school, had only returned to Singapore on the morning of the accident.

22-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said that they were alerted to the accident at about 1.25am on Wednesday (6 Feb).

The incident took place along the Bukit Panjang Road exit along northbound BKE.

SCDF paramedics declared a person dead at the scene and conveyed another person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A police spokesperson told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased was a 22-year-old male.

The person conveyed to the hospital was a 23-year-old female pillion rider.

Investigations are ongoing, with the police searching for the driver involved in the fatal accident.

In October 2022, a fatal accident similarly occurred near the Bukit Panjang Road exit, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.