Black Cat Scurries Around ION Orchard In A Panic, S’poreans Hope It Was Rescued

ION Orchard Visited By Panicked Black Cat On 1 July

On Saturday (1 July), a black cat was seen scurrying around inside ION Orchard mall.

It appeared to be slipping because the floor had just been mopped, causing many to be worried.

One mall patron happened to film the scene and uploaded it on TikTok.

@huitinggoh Wild catto slipped into ION Orchard and panicked at the slippery floor + human shoppers T-T Hope it got out safe! Couldn’t approach without scaring it further. ♬ original sound – huitinggoh – huitinggoh

Black cat scurries around ION Orchard floor

The OP, @huitinggoh, told MS News that the black cat was seen on Saturday (1 July).

The in-video caption is, “Oh no, scared catto in ION”.

During the video, the cat scurries around on the floor, appearing to slip several times.

In a scene reminiscent of cartoons like Tom & Jerry, the cat makes a sharp turn and scurries back in the direction it came from.

Then, the cat once again makes a turn and runs back, seemingly confused or unable to stop itself.

Eventually, the cat runs out of the frame and disappears.

Although there are many shoppers in the area, none of them appears to be able to approach the black cat and simply observe it from a distance.

The OP also added in the video caption, “Wild catto slipped into ION Orchard and panicked at the slippery floor + human shoppers T-T Hope it got out safe!

She noted that she was unable to approach the cat as it was already extremely afraid.

Users concerned for safety

The cat appeared to be really scared and stressed at the number of people inside, said netizens who watched the video.

Others hoped that the black cat was rescued.

We hope the cat was eventually able to leave the mall, especially since it appeared so panicky.

