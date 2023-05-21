Black Panther Dies After Getting Hit By Car In M’sia, Driver & Family Unhurt

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Black Panther Dies In Road Traffic Accident In Malaysia

On Saturday (20 May) afternoon, a black panther died after a vehicle collided with it in Malaysia.

In viral footage that emerged following the incident, the animal was seen limping down the road where the incident reportedly occurred.

20May2023

N. Sembilan Makluman awal seekor harimau kumbang kena langgar ketika melintas jalan di Bukit Tangga, Jelebu petang tadi. *️⃣𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂𝘁 𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗶 𝗸𝗲𝗺𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻.. pic.twitter.com/gPPD2h3vPn — Jabatan Netizen Malaysia (@jnmalaysia) May 20, 2023

Other clips also showed it lying motionless in a drain.

Authorities have since handed the panther’s carcass to a local wildlife department.

Black panther dies after getting hit by car

According to The Star, a multipurpose vehicle collided with the panther at KM19, Jalan Seremban-Simpang Pertang, near Bukit Tangga on 20 May at 2pm.

Jelebu district police chief DSP Maslan Udin said a 38-year-old man was driving the vehicle with his family from Seremban to Kuala Klawang.

The panther, an adult male weighing 40kg, then came out from the right side of the road. Unfortunately, the driver couldn’t avoid it in time.

Footage of the crash has emerged on Twitter, with one clip showing the animal limping amid heavy traffic.

It ducked beneath a truck, before another video showed it lying on its side in the middle of the road.

A separate bit of footage also revealed the large cat lying motionless in a moss-covered drain.

The videos have gone viral, with over 4,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Panther crawled to nearby drain before dying

The deputy superintendent said the panther was able to make its way to a nearby drain about 4m away. It eventually succumbed to its injuries there.

In addition, the driver and his family did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

Local authorities have handed the panther’s remains to the Negeri Sembilan Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department, which will presumably take further action regarding the incident.

Free Malaysia Today reports that Malaysia has the largest black panther population in the world.

However, as oil palm plantations continue to grow in the country, habitat loss and poaching have caused the species to face a serious threat.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.