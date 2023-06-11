Blackpink’s Lisa Pauses To Play Mario Kart On Fan’s Nintendo Switch During Australia Concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lisa From Blackpink Pauses During Australia Concert To Play Mario Kart On Nintendo Switch

International K-pop sensation Blackpink are travelling the world for the Born Pink tour, and their concerts are certainly not one to miss.

From gigantic fans to “cute” usher uncles, the events always seem to have noteworthy events sure to go viral.

A recent concert in Australia did not disappoint in this aspect, with a concert-goer offering his Nintendo Switch to the girls.

Lisa eventually took it, playing a game of Mario Kart halfway through before returning it.

Fan holds Switch up for Lisa to finish Mario Kart race during concert

Posting the concert footage to TikTok, the OP shared that Lisa played a game of Mario Kart on his Nintendo Switch halfway through.

The video starts with the event well underway, with Blackpink on stage belting out the lyrics to ‘As If It’s Your Last’.

Holding up his Nintendo Switch, the OP shouts for Lisa to come over.

She eventually spots the Switch after Rosé points it out to her.

Looking visibly surprised, she approaches the edge of the stage and stretches her hand out for the device.

After a security guard passes it to her, she begins playing the game on the Switch.

Concert continues after she returns device

A few seconds pass, with Lisa concentrating on the game with a rather impressive focus.

Her fellow band members pick up the slack while she does so, keeping the concert going.

Lisa eventually laughs and appears to give up on the game, throwing her hands up before returning the device to the security guard, who passes it back to the OP.

The video ends with the OP showing the paused screen of the Nintendo Switch, revealing that it was a game of Mario Kart.

Concert-goer was playing Mario Kart during long waiting time

In a follow-up video, he shared that the waiting time for the concert had spanned hours. As a result, he chose to play on his Nintendo Switch during the wait.

He decided to “randomly” hold it up when the concert started, according to a separate comment.

He added that Jisoo had been the first to notice the device and was “surprised” by it. When he held it up a second time, he managed to grab Lisa’s attention.

She had been unable to finish the game after playing it halfway through with the character of “Toad”.

His TikTok has gone viral, with users joking that Nintendo Switch sales have skyrocketed by now.

Yet others noted that Lisa was probably on a “side quest” — one too difficult to finish, apparently.

Here’s hoping they continue to give us many memorable moments as the Born Pink tour progresses.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.