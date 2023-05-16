‘Cute’ Usher Uncle At Blackpink S’pore Concert Vibes To Music, Passes Water To Concertgoers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Usher Uncle At Blackpink Concert In Singapore Wins TikTokers’ Hearts

The recent Blackpink concerts in Singapore have made headlines for all kinds of reasons, from the massive queues to the chaotic situation inside the National Stadium.

There have been plenty of wholesome stories as well — remember this supportive dad who accompanied his daughter to the concert?

Well, another uncle has won hearts on TikTok, and this time, he was an usher at the event.

Many praised him for doing his job well and called him “cute” for dancing along to the music at one point.

Usher uncle vibes along to music at Blackpink concert

Recently, TikTok user @cuteticlesg shared a short clip of an “usher uncle” on duty at the standing pen on the second day of the Blackpink concert.

The recording starts with an elderly man in a black shirt and yellow lanyard holding up a sign that says “Don’t Push” while waving the crowd back.

This appeared to be happening before the show officially started.

It then cuts to him bobbing his head enthusiastically to the music despite admitting that he doesn’t know the song.

He then continues to chat with concertgoers, telling them that he’ll be “going back to the other room” after his job is done.

TikTokers call usher uncle ‘cute’

The comments section soon became full of praise and appreciation for the uncle.

Numerous netizens simply gushed over how cute he was.

Others who attended the concert also shared that the same uncle was “the nicest” on the first day as well.

They also applauded him for performing his job “perfectly” even though the security system and overall situation inside the stadium were not the most ideal.

In fact, most attendees seem to have a good impression of the security staff, whom they said consisted mostly of “nice uncles and aunties”.

Usher also gave concertgoers water

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that they were standing at the back of the crowd when they noticed the uncle.

Every time a “commotion” happened in front, the usher would inform them of what was going on and update them on how much longer till the concert started.

Whenever one of the Blackpink music videos that were playing ended, most people would assume that it was showtime and start to squeeze towards the front.

The uncle would then “very nicely” tell them not to do so.

In addition, the OP said that he would give concertgoers water during the show and asked them to pass it on to those who were behind.

One of the commenters on the TikTok video confirmed this, sharing that she was given water because she was “screaming” a lot.

Hope to see this cute uncle at more shows

Anyone who has stood in a crowded mosh pit for hours can attest to how difficult and uncomfortable it is.

Thankfully for them, this friendly usher uncle was looking out for them and even provided a little pre-show side entertainment.

We’re sure we’re not alone when we say that we look forward to seeing the uncle on duty at more concerts in the near future.

Perhaps we’ll even get to see him jam to his own favourite singers one day.

