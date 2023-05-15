Woman Brings Father To Blackpink Concert In S’pore, He Wears World Tour Shirt For Support

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Brings Father Along For Blackpink Concert, Both Take Pictures & Enjoy Event

Blackpink held two concerts as part of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour in Singapore over the weekend, and it’s safe to say that they were a resounding success.

Fans attended both events in droves, eager to catch a glimpse of the internationally renowned K-pop stars.

Besides the typical demographic of girls and young women, there were also a few rather unexpected faces.

One of them was a 60-year-old father, who accompanied his daughter to the first show on Saturday (13 May).

Woman brings father to Blackpink concert in Singapore

Posting a TikTok video on Sunday (14 May), the OP shared that she brought her father along for his very first Blackpink concert over the weekend.

The video starts with them travelling to the venue via car and then the MRT, the OP in a black and pink shirt and her father in a grey tee.

Once they reached Kallang Wave Mall, he changed into a more appropriate fit — a Blackpink world tour T-shirt.

They then posed for pictures in front of Blackpink banners and posters, both clearly excited for the day ahead.

The OP’s father also took a few more pictures inside the National Stadium as they waited for the concert to start.

Things eventually came into full swing as the video transitioned to footage of the iconic K-pop stars belting out lyrics on stage.

The clip ultimately ends with the duo taking a picture together to memorialise the experience after the concert.

Sporting huge smiles as they held up concert merchandise, the event has clearly been etched into their memories.

Wholesome TikTok wins netizens over

Needless to say, the video captured the attention of TikTok users, many of whom described it as “wholesome”.

A few netizens praised the man for being so supportive of his daughter.

One netizen even noticed that the duo had purchased standing pen tickets, pointing out that he must have been tired after the concert.

The OP herself confirmed as such, admitting that her father “slept for so long” after the concert.

Another user also shared that they too were bringing their father along for the second show on Sunday (14 May).

Adorable moment shared between father & daughter

Indeed, there can never be too much of cool, supportive dads.

Kudos to the man for being the exact sort of parent we all need in our lives.

This will definitely be an event for the father-daughter duo to remember forever.

