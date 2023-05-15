Blackpink S’pore Fans Record Chaotic Experiences At Concert, Many Disappointed By Phones Blocking View

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Blackpink Fans Of Singapore Document Chaotic Experiences Of 2-Day Concert On TikTok

Blackpink’s 2-day concert in Singapore came and went last weekend (13 & 14 May), packing the National Stadium to the brim.

Despite the heat and humidity, tens of thousands of fans lit the stadium up as they sang and danced along to the girl group’s biggest hits.

With such a massive crowd, some degree of chaos is to be expected, and if the TikTok videos are anything to go by, there definitely was.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting TikTok videos showing what it was like to attend the Blackpink concert in Singapore, ranging from the wholesome to the bizarre to the frustrating.

TikTok video shows someone in standing zone leaving concert in wheelchair

For die-hard Blinks (the official name of Blackpink fans), being in the concert’s standing zone is the goal, as that’s where they can get up close and personal with the group.

However, it appears that one fan may have had to forfeit their hard-fought ticket.

A video by TikTok user @asianpoops showed a girl being escorted out of the venue in a wheelchair halfway through the concert.

Although the reason is unclear, it’s likely that she might have nearly passed out from the heat and lack of oxygen circulation.

People recording Blackpink concert on phones blocked view of the stage

Blackpink’s concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event for many, so naturally, one would want to capture some memories via photos and videos.

However, this became a problem when the influx of phones ended up blocking those behind from seeing the stage.

In videos shared on separate TikTok accounts, two concertgoers lamented being unable to see the actual performance, despite shelling out for standing tickets.

One posted by @sgag_memes filmed a sea of smartphones recording the concert, with the actual stage barely visible.

“Imagine paying (S)$400 for a concert, and your view looks like this”, the onscreen text read.

A quick look at the concert’s ticketing info reveals that they likely meant the Cat 1 Blink VIP zone. This would have cost S$398, making it the most expensive tier.

Another TikTok user said they were at the Cat 3 Standing zone, which cost S$248.

Even so, the user @joeychok alleged that one “can’t really see anything” due to all the propped-up phones. As a result, she had to settle for watching the live feed on stage screens instead.

Blackpink member calls out overuse of phones halfway through concert

The use of phones at the Blackpink concert was so excessive that one of the group members, Jennie, had to call out concertgoers.

“I must say, I’m seeing more cellphones than faces today. I don’t know if I like that,” she said, according to a video by user @limxjoel.

Subsequently, she asked the crowd to “connect and interact with (the group)” for the last two songs in their set.

Singapore man apparently more invested in mobile game than Blackpink concert

On the other side of the spectrum, some seemed like they’d rather be somewhere else other than the concert.

TikTok user @pollutedhq showed a male spectator glued to his phone not for concert recording purposes, but to play a mobile game.

The gaming session did not happen in between songs either. At one point, the camera zoomed in on the stage to show group member Lisa performing.

According to the video, the concertgoer was playing Angry Birds.

TikTok video shows Blackpink fans dancing outside concert venue

The interesting events surrounding the Blackpink concert were not confined to the stadium, as there were scores of fans taking in the show from the outside too.

Limited seats and the competitive nature of K-pop concerts meant not every Blink got a ticket. Nonetheless, that did not stop them from showing up at the National Stadium.

One user, @catherineebaebae, captured two boys sitting outside the venue as group member Jisoo performed her viral hit ‘Flower’.

Although they could not see her, they still danced along enthusiastically with their hands.

