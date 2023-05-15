‘Oi, Put Down Your Fan Please!’: Gigantic Fan At Blackpink S’pore Concert Blocks Views & Irks People Behind

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Blackpink Concert In Singapore Sees People Shouting For Gigantic Fan To Be Lowered

Over the weekend, Blackpink held their two-day concert in Singapore, with fans turning up in droves.

The event saw much chaos, such as fans getting called out by Lisa for using their phones all the time and a person getting moved out of the stadium in a wheelchair.

But we soon learned that this gigantic fan, which blocked people’s views just as much as the sea of mobile phones, takes the cake.

One of those in attendance had lifted a traditional Chinese fan in the air, failing to lower it despite protests.

People protest against Blackpink concertgoer’s use of gigantic fan

Posting to TikTok, the OP explained that a concertgoer’s use of a fan had ruined the view for the crowd behind them.

The video starts by showing the fan lifted high in the air, successfully blocking the view of Blackpink stars on the stage.

The OP then points out the sheer size of the fan while a man shouts in Chinese.

This goes unnoticed as the concertgoer continues to lift the offensive item in the air.

The man then yells, “I speak three language to you already… put down your fan, please!”

Despite his admirable attempts at getting his point across, it’s all in vain as the fan remains in its position.

Fan remains in air despite protests

In a follow-up video, the OP revealed that the crowd behind had kept urging the concertgoer to put the fan down.

Screaming it repeatedly, their frustration was evident in the footage — and understandable.

At one point in the video, the fan had blocked off the view of every single band member.

“Your fan! Please don’t sabotage us,” the aggrieved man continued crying out in Chinese.

Netizens commiserate with fans’ struggles

The footage of the incident has since gone viral on TikTok, with many noting that they, too, saw the fan during the concert.

Most users found it amusing, with many expressing amazement at the male concertgoer’s ability to express his anger politely by saying “please”.

One even joked that the person probably wanted to show that they were a “true fan”.

However, others pointed out how inconsiderate the concertgoer was by lifting the item in the air and ruining the view for those behind them.

Indeed, while the footage may seem hilarious, it reminds us always to be mindful of our behaviour at concerts.

After all, we wouldn’t want to force anyone else to yell in different languages just to make us exercise some courtesy.

