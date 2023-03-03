BMW Crashes Into Hotel 81 Pillar & Knocks Down Pedestrian, 4 People Taken To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

BMW Swerves Into Hotel 81 Pillar Near Jalan Besar On 2 Mar

On Thursday (2 Mar), a white BMW crashed into the pillar of a Hotel 81 branch at the junction of Jalan Besar and Mayo Street.

Footage shows the vehicle swerving to the right, right into the path of a seemingly oblivious pedestrian.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed four people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

BMW swerves & crashes into Hotel 81 pillar

A video on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Friday (3 Mar) shows a BMW swerving towards Mayo Street from Jalan Besar as the car in front of it came to a stop at the red light.

The split-second move saw the vehicle knocking a pedestrian down before crashing into a pillar at Hotel 81.

A Mayo Street and ‘One Way’ road sign also collapsed from the impact.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the BMW driver likely lost control of the vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting the car in front.

The accident left the bonnet of the white BMW completely crushed. Parts of the car were also scattered all over the place.

A traffic barrier apparently flew out of place due to the impact and shattered the glass door of the Cheers outlet beside the hotel.

Shin Min Daily News reported that there was a crooked fence in front of the store and glass shards all over the floor.

Four people conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

In response to MS News‘ queries, the SCDF confirmed that they received an alert regarding the accident at about 8.35pm on Thursday (2 Mar).

They conveyed four persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times (ST) states that the four individuals in question are the driver, two passengers in the BMW, and the pedestrian. Their current conditions are unclear.

Citing the police, both ST and Shin Min Daily News claimed that the 68-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

While the outcome of the accident is still undetermined, we hope investigations will prove fruitful. MS News wishes the accident victims a smooth recovery.

