S’poreans Can Take Covid-19 Booster Shot 5 Months After Second Dose

Booster shots offer extra protection against Covid-19. As we are still in the midst of the pandemic, it’s vital that we keep up our defences against the virus.

With that being said, Singaporeans can now get their booster shots 5 months after their second dose from 24 Nov.

Eligible folks can expect to receive an SMS informing them about their eligibility soon.

Alternatively, folks can also walk into any Moderna vaccination centre to receive their booster shot.

Booster shots will double Singapore’s coverage

Speaking during a multi-ministry task force meeting on Saturday (20 Nov), Minister Ong Ye Kung says eligible folk can now receive their booster shots five months after completing their primary two-dose regimen.

Sharing the Expert Committee’s findings, Minister Ong said the interval rate for receiving boosters will be standardised to five months for all eligible age groups, reports The Straits Times.

With this change, Singapore can expect to see a jump in coverage of the population from 21% to 50%.

Booster shot will become mandatory in the near future

With the Delta variant spreading in our community, Mr Ong forewarns that everyone will be required to take the third dose in the future.

He also shares that the waning of antibodies occurs around six months after the second dose and earlier for those who are older.

Eligible folks will receive an SMS informing them of their eligibility in the near future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.