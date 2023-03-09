Man Lifts Box With Cat Inside & Tilts It Over At HDB Staircase, Animal Lovers Outraged

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Lifts Box Containing Cat & Tilts It Aggressively At HDB Staircase

Stray animals are very much a part of our community in Singapore. So much so that seeing them in danger, abused, or even killed can be distressing for many people.

This was what occurred recently when a man held a box containing a cat and tilted it over a set of stairs in an HDB block.

The poor feline was audibly screaming in terror throughout the footage.

Man collects box containing cat in HDB

A netizen posted footage of the incident to YouTube, stating that it occurred at the third level of an unspecified HDB block on 1 Mar at around 3am.

The video starts with the man carrying a cardboard box while he marches to the lift to check his surroundings.

In the background, the sounds of a cat yowling are clearly audible.

He then returns to the lift to collect another white box as the cat starts wailing yet again.

It is revealed later in the video that this box contained the feline.

Man tilts box at staircase

Descending a set of stairs, the man briefly looks up to check the CCTV camera before returning for the white box.

He then walks down the staircase again before setting the box on the ground and tilting it aggressively to let the cat out.

Free from its confines, the cat speeds out.

The video proceeds to rewind, showing that before picking the white box up at the start of the video, the man had also kicked it.

Needless to say, the man’s cruelty angered animal lovers.

Commenters on STOMP’s Facebook post on the incident said they hope the authorities will take action against him.

One commenter on the YouTube video also said that the block and unit number of the man should be exposed.

In the caption, the OP stated that a police report will be lodged.

As of now, the location of the HDB block and if the cat had sustained any injuries remains unconfirmed.

