Over 20 Cats Allegedly Killed By Stray Dogs In AMK & Hougang, AVS Monitoring Situation

AVS Guiding Stray Dogs That Killed Cats In AMK & Hougang To Original Location

While stray animals are often left to fend for themselves, some lucky ones have people looking out for them.

Recently, Liqiong, a cat feeder in the Ang Mo Kio and Hougang area, told MS News that there has been an increase in the number of stray dog attacks on community cats.

While these cases have been happening since last year, there has been a recent spate of incidents.

To date, there have been over 20 cat deaths.

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is aware of the situation and is working to track and guide the stray dogs back to their original location.

Stray dogs attack & kill community cats

On Tuesday (17 Jan), Liqiong shared that there has been an alarming number of stray dog attacks against community cats in Ang Mo Kio and Hougang.

Since 6 Sep 2022, five cats in Ang Mo Kio were mauled to death by the same batch of stray dogs. A similar situation was seen in Hougang.

In total, there have already been more than 20 cat deaths.

Photos Liqiong shared with MS News show several community cats with various bite and scratch wounds.

Viewer discretion is advised as some may find the following images distressing.

Unfortunately, many of these photos feature lifeless-looking cats.

In one photo, the scratch is so deep it appears to have punctured through the cat’s skin.

A video shows a frail black cat laying on the floor with extremely bad scratches near its stomach and hind legs.

It meows helplessly on the ground, seemingly unable to move.

Liqiong said these depict the recent spate of casualties as well as fatalities from the dog attacks.

Although cat feeders have been patrolling every night to ensure the felines’ safety, this is wearing them out as most of them are getting on in years.

Hope authorities will take action

Liqiong understands that the stray dogs have gone over to Ang Mo Kio and Hougang from Seletar.

This is likely because their homes have been reclaimed or redeveloped.

One video shows four of them casually walking along a street, appearing completely unfazed by the person filming them.

At the end of the day, Liqiong said that as animal lovers, the cat feeders respect the safety and lives of all animals. Hence, they do not want any creatures to be put down unnecessarily.

They have already reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks), SOSD Singapore, and Animal Welfare Group (AWG). However, Liqiong claims that “nothing was done” to help the situation.

AVS guiding dogs back to original location

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of NParks, said it is aware of the stray dogs at Ang Mo Kio.

This includes three dogs that were reported to have attacked some community cats.

Investigations found that the dogs were sterilised under the nationwide Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme by an animal welfare group.

It’s likely that the canines came from a remote site in the north and wandered to Ang Mo Kio.

AVS said it will work with community animal caregivers to track and guide the dogs back to their original location. This will be done through feeding and conditioning.

It added that it will continue to monitor the progress closely.

Dr Chang Siow Foong, Group Director of Community Animal Management, said that AVS adopts a humane and science-based approach when managing the stray dog population through the TNRM programme.

Under the programme, stray dogs are humanely caught and sterilised.

After that, efforts are made to rehome as many of them as possible. Those unable to be rehomed will be released at suitable locations, away from residential estates.

Dogs are territorial animals and may bark at humans or other animals that approach their territories, AVS said.

They may also have an innate instinct to chase and catch things.

While some may chase after fast-moving objects, they tend to be wary of humans and will stay out of their way. Others may approach and sniff humans.

AVS urged members of the public who encounter stray dogs not to stare at them, speak softly, and walk away slowly without making sudden movements.

If help is needed, do call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact them here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Liqiong.