3 Stray Dogs Living Near Tuas Lamp Post Allegedly Impounded By AVS

Earlier today, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that stickers on the iconic Tuas lamp post will remain.

Though many Singaporeans celebrated the preservation of the iconic landmark, not everyone might be aware that the ulu area is also home to stray animals.

On Wednesday (7 Jan) afternoon, animal group Causes for Animals – Singapore shared on Facebook how the vicinity was home to 3 stray dogs that were recently impounded due to complaints.

Source

They took the opportunity to urge Singaporeans to think twice before lodging complaints against strays, as they have nowhere else to call home.

3 dogs in question call iconic Tuas lamp post home

According to the post, the 3 dogs in question were born around the area of the lamp post and had lived there ever since.

Source

However, as more cyclists venture to the area in search of the landmark, there has also been an increase in complaints lodged over the canines apparently biting and chasing people.

Source

As a result of the complaints, the 3 dogs have allegedly been impounded by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Folks from the animal group are worried about the fate of the dogs as they might not be able to find space in their shelter in time to take them in.

To prevent similar situations from happening, the animal group said they had proposed for signs to be put up warning riders of the stray dogs.

However, the animal group claims the signs had not been erected.

Dogs around the area are cautious of humans

Folks from Causes for Animals – Singapore said they had carried out tremendous work to help lower the number of stray dogs in Tuas.

According to them, they had “sterilised” 70 dogs and rehomed another 60 at a Tuas site as part of the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) program by AVS.

Currently, the dog population around the area stands at just 10.

Source

The dogs are reportedly cautious of humans and are cared for by feeders who would feed and clean up after them.

Animal group urges Singaporeans to be more tolerant of strays

Ending the post, the animal group urges Singaporeans to be more tolerant of stray dogs especially in ulu corners of the island that are away from residential areas.

Source

In particular, they plead with members of the public to “think twice” before lodging a complaint,

We have tonnes of routes to take, we have a home to call our own. These dogs call the streets their home.

Let’s strive to live harmoniously with these strays

Though the preservation of the Tuas lamp post stickers is a move that’s rightfully praiseworthy, it also shone light on stray dogs living around the area.

Hopefully, cyclists, as well as other members of the public, would exercise greater tolerance when encountering them in the area.

After all, the streets are where these strays call home. Let’s all learn to live and let live so we can all coexist harmoniously together.

