Minister Ong Ye Kung Saves Stickers On Tuas Lamp Post 1

Singapore is known for being a strict country with stringent rules.

However, a recent decision by Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung to save Tuas Lamp Post 1, a popular cycling destination on our island nation, shows exceptions can be made to brighten life in Singapore.

The lamp post serves as a checkpoint for Singaporean cyclists who go on round-island trips.

Transport Minister makes decision to save Tuas Lamp Post 1 stickers

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (7 Jan), Minister Ong said that many people were sad to see the stickers removed by maintenance contractors who cleared them during a recent inspection.

However, he was aware of the tradition of cyclists making pit stops at the lamp post during round-island trips and pasting their favourite stickers on it.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

After discussions with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), he decided to save the special spot.

The exception was reportedly made because the lamp post is at a far-out spot and helps cyclists find their way around Singapore.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

As a result, it doesn’t pose a safety hazard and instead helps to brighten up life in Singapore.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Minister Ong ended his post by saying he ought to pay a visit to the special place one day.

Cycling community thanks Minister Ong for flexibility

It seems the decision to save Tuas Lamp Post 1 has been well-received by avid cyclists in Singapore.

One Facebook user thanked Minister Ong for his flexibility and making life in Singapore a little more fun.

Another netizen commented that such small actions help to root Singaporeans deeply to their country.

It seems non-cyclists too are a fan of the decision. This netizen who doesn’t cycle also thanked Minister Ong for making Singapore a more lively place to live in.

Saving memories

Truly, small gestures like this show that places of significance do not have to be a museum or extravagant landmark.

Image courtesy of MS News Reader

It could also be a humble lamp post that signifies combined love for a sport shared among Singaporeans.

