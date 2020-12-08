Changi Jurassic Mile Has Festive Christmas Decorations Till 3 Jan 2021

The festive season is here, which means pretty much all of Singapore is Christmas decorations galore, and the Jurassic Mile at Changi is taking things to a different level.

Dressing the space as well as their life-sized dinosaurs with festive lights, Jurassic Mile takes on an entirely different look when night falls.

Photo courtesy of Changi Airport Group

Instead of taking selfies at the usual Christmas haunts, you might want to consider dropping by Changi this year.

25-metre tunnel of lights makes your walk magical

While most festive lights are rather sparse due to structural limitations, Jurassic Mile has dedicated a portion of its 1km path to a magnificent tunnel of lights.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport Group

The 25m Dino Dazzle Tunnel will make your walk oh-so-magical, as countless fairy lights light the way through.

Get a good angle like the photo above, and the tunnel could even look like an endless path.

Make sure the friend you bring along is good at taking pretty pictures quickly, so you won’t obstruct other visitors’ ways.

Neon signs make festivities extra lit

If the neon sign atop the tunnel has gotten you reminiscing popular light festivals pre-Covid-19, you’d be happy to know that there’s more.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport Group

This neon sign-filled wall by the baby dino and dinosaur eggs will certainly make your photos with friends extra lit.

Like the words in the backdrop spell out, you’re sure to “Have a roarsome holiday” indeed.

Life-sized dinosaurs join in the celebrations

Those who’ve always considered dinosaurs to be rather terrifying would probably change their minds when they see the ones at Jurassic Mile.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport Group

These velociraptors playing in a field of floral lights look so darling, you wish you could join them in their apparent joy.

Even the towering, sometimes menacing T-Rex appears a little softer now, with Christmas lights wrapped around its figure.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport Group

Its roaring expression may make the little ones go, “Ahhh”, but since the creature looks like it’s almost tripping over the lights, they can bet that they’ll be safe.

Take beautiful Christmas photos with the fam

Even if you haven’t planned a fancy staycay or fun activities for the fam, something simple like a trip to Changi Jurassic Mile will make for a good time.

The festive décor will guarantee tonnes of memorable photo moments that you’ll cherish for years to come.

Here are the deets if you want to visit soon:

Dino-Dazzle Light-Up

Address: Airport Boulevard, near Tanah Merah Country Club

Opening hours: 6.30pm – 1am

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

Admission is absolutely free, so you won’t have to worry about paying for passes or tickets.

Since the light-up will be running from now till 3 Jan 2021, we’d suggest planning a visit there soon, so your fam can take in the sights before the lights disappear.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.