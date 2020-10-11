Changi Jurassic Mile Is Part Of New Park Connector Which Has Life-Sized Dinosaurs

You’ve probably had your fair share of shopping and eating since Phase 2 started, and are now looking for more exciting things to do.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) seems to have heard your gripes, and recently opened the Changi Jurassic Mile, a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience.

A jogging and cycling path unlike any other, you can add this spot to your family’s next must-visit list.

Jurassic Mile connects Changi Airport to ECP

With over 20 life-size dinosaurs from 9 different species along a 1km stretch of the park connector, it will be a delight for people who are fans of the prehistoric era.

The 3.5km park connector which links Changi Airport to East Coast Park can be used for cycling and jogging.

Thrill seekers can go all the way to Coney Island or even Jurong from there, if they wish to.

Otherwise, a casual ride or stroll around the area is exciting enough, with the unique features around.

Life-sized dinosaurs make for great photo ops

One of the dinosaurs you can look forward to taking a picture with is the most ferocious beast, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The display even has the towering creature biting on a steel fence to demonstrate its strength.

No one can resist missing out on a spectacular photo op like that — not even Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung, who officiated the launch on Sunday (11 Oct).

He captured the beauty of the start and end points of the park connector which is near Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Mr Ong also took some time to snap an image with the gentle herbivorous brontosaurus.

Beautiful at night & in the day

Another fearsome dinosaur that you can also catch is the velociraptor, which will make you feel like you’re on the set of “Jurassic World”.

At night, the dinosaurs light up in psychedelic lights that bring them to life. Just look at this eye-catching parasaurolophus.

The park connector is open 24 hours and entry is free, so you can jog or cycle by anytime.

In a press release, CAG’s Managing Director for Airport Operations Management said they wanted to connect Changi Airport with East Coast Park and the rest of Singapore’s park connectors to provide a sense of wonder for both residents and airport staff.

The new experiential elements injected along the Changi Jurassic Mile will offer all who visit a sense of adventure and surprise.

Certainly, the outdoor attraction will be a cool new place to explore with family and friends.

Bike rental, showers & outdoor dining available

Those who do not have their own bicycles or dread lugging them all the way to Changi Airport can easily rent one at the GoCycling shop at HUB & SPOKE.

No matter where your bike trail takes you, you can conveniently return the bicycles to any one of GoCycling’s 7 outlets around Singapore. 2 are available at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

There are also free parking – courtesy of Changi Airport Group – and bicycle lockers, so you can take a quick break before resuming your trip.

Bicycle lockers available at $5 per use

Besides that, cyclists and joggers can utilise the pay-per-use showers to freshen up after a hard workout.

If you’re hungry after exercising, you can stop by HUB & SPOKE cafe which offers local and Western cuisine. The interior aesthetic takes after a colonial style with alfresco dining for those who prefer to dine outdoors.

With beautiful photo ops at every turn, you know where you should head to next to update your ‘gram.

One more spot in Singapore to explore

Despite the pandemic forcing many sectors to come to a standstill, we are heartened to see that our lives do not have to halt.

The new park connector offers another avenue for us to explore and rediscover Singapore, making the best of this crisis.

Will you be checking out the Jurassic Mile anytime soon? Let us know in the comments.

All images courtesy of Changi Airport Group unless stated otherwise.