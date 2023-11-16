Boy Who Sheltered Bus Passengers From Rain With Umbrella Gets Commendation Letter From Tampines MP

Boy Gets Commendation Letter For Sheltering Bus Passengers From The Rain

In Sep, MS News reported about a boy in school uniform holding up an umbrella for alighting bus passengers in the rain. The simple yet selfless act touched the hearts of many online.

Netizens identified the school uniform as belonging to Springfield Secondary School in Tampines. Thereafter, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng expressed his awe for the video.

As such, Mr Baey sought the kind student, whom he identified as Soon Hwee Tze, out and invited him to the Caring Carnival.

The MP awarded the boy with a commendation letter, and Hwee Tze even revealed that he sheltered passengers alighting from six buses that day.

Boy shelters bus passengers with umbrella

On 13 Sep, Instagram page sgfollowsall uploaded a five-second video of the scene which took place before Punggol Road. In the viral clip, a bespectacled young boy in a school uniform held an umbrella over the gap between a stationary bus and the bus stop shelter.

As the pouring rain fell, he sheltered the alighting passengers.

He even ignored rainwater pouring onto him from the umbrella’s rim, before eventually keeping his umbrella once the passengers alighted.

Netizens praised the boy, saying he was raised right. Others accused the passengers of not thanking the boy, although someone claiming to be one of the people he helped stated through the sgfollowsall page that they did thank him.

The kind act certainly made many people’s day, but as the weeks went by it seemed like nothing more would come of it.

Tampines MP presents commendation letter to kind student

On 15 Nov, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng posted a follow-up to his Facebook.

In the post, he reshared the viral clip through MS News’ TikTok coverage of the incident, asking if viewers remembered the boy in the video.

As it turned out, Mr Baey had seen the clip and wanted to publicly commend the boy, who was later identified as Springfield Secondary School student Soon Hwee Tze.

The MP invited the student to the Caring Carnival on 4 Nov, where eight individuals received Caring Commuter Awards for helping others on public transport.

While Hwee Tze did not receive the award, Mr Baey personally presented him with a commendation letter at a session with the winners.

During their interaction, Hwee Tze even shared that the short video was just a tiny fraction of what he did.

In reality, he went above and beyond, waiting to shelter passengers alighting from a total of six buses that day.

Student a good example for everyone to follow

Dressed in his now recognisable school uniform, Hwee Tze was accompanied by his proud father and a teacher.

Mr Baey wrote, “This is an example that every one of us, regardless of age or gender, can play a part in making commutes much more pleasant.”

Indeed, the gesture may have been simple, but it likely left an impact on everyone Hwee Tze sheltered that day.

We’re certainly glad that Mr Baey publicly commended him for his actions. The young student certainly gave all of us a good example to follow.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram and Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.