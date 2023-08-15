11-Year-Old M’sian Boy Dies After Crashing Motorcycle In Hillside, Pillion Rider Hospitalised

11-Year-Old Boy Passes Away After Crashing Motorcycle Into Hillside In Pahang, Malaysia

An 11-year-old Malaysian boy has passed away after riding and crashing a motorcycle into a hillside in the country.

His pillion rider, a 12-year-old boy, was also conveyed to the hospital, having suffered fractures and facial injuries.

An investigation into the matter is now ongoing.

Boy dies after riding & crashing motorcycle into hillside

China Press reports that the incident occurred in Kampung Tanjung Batu in Termeloh, Pahang, on 13 Aug, 6.30pm.

The 11-year-old boy was riding the motorcycle with a 12-year-old boy in the passenger seat.

The duo were on the way back from visiting the 11-year-old’s relative when he lost control of the vehicle, falling down the hillside and crashing.

The younger boy suffered severe head injuries from the accident. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment but was declared dead at 7.30pm.

His family members have signed a request to refuse the hospital to perform an autopsy on him.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old victim had sustained multiple bone fractures and facial injuries from the incident.

Investigations ongoing

The Temerloh police stated that police received a report on the incident from the deceased’s father at 8.46pm on 13 Aug.

He said he heard a loud noise from behind his house. Upon checking the scene, he came across the two boys in the aftermath of the crash.

Medical authorities arrived soon after to send them to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Rosli added that the police will investigate the case under the charge of reckless driving causing death.

Upon hearing of the news, Kuala Semantan state assemblyman Hassanuddin Salim went to the hospital to offer his condolences to the deceased’s family.

Featured image adapted from China Press.