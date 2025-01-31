Boy in China throws firecrackers into septic tank, causes explosion that flips car over

Septic tank in China explodes after boy throws firecrackers into it

On Thursday (30 Jan), a young boy in China threw firecrackers into a septic tank, triggering a methane explosion that damaged multiple nearby vehicles.

One car had even flipped over from the force of the blast.

The incident occurred at the China Railway parking lot on Chunlan North Road in Shuinan, Neijiang, Sichuan, where several luxury cars were parked.

Explosion damaged several vehicles

Surveillance footage from a nearby shop captured a boy, appearing to be of primary school age, crouching between vehicles. He lit a firecracker and threw it into a manhole before quickly leaving the scene.

About five seconds later, the manhole cover was blown into the air, and the grassy area of the parking lot erupted, sending chunks of dirt flying.

The explosion impacted the vehicles above, causing a Lincoln SUV to spin in mid-air before landing upside down next to the crater, reports Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

Other luxury vehicles, including an Audi A8 and a Lexus, were damaged. The Audi’s side mirror was blown off, while the Lexus’ front door was heavily dented and its rear side window shattered.

Several other cars suffered minor scratches.

Police were alerted to the blast after concerned residents reported the explosion.

The damaged vehicles have since been removed, and the explosion site has been cordoned off.

Boy escorted away following his mischief

Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicles at the time of the explosion, and the boy managed to leave the area before the blast.

A woman walking nearby narrowly escaped the explosion by just a few seconds.

Witnesses confirmed that there were no casualties.

Due to the high value of the damaged vehicles, repair costs are estimated to run into the hundreds of thousands of yuan.

Significant damage was also done to the parking lot’s pavement and underground pipelines, with some netizens estimating total losses to be close to one million RMB (S$188,000).

Another footage shows an older woman, believed to be the boy’s guardian, standing beside him and speaking with the police.

The boy appeared confused as officers brought him into a police vehicle.

Many netizens criticised the parents, stating they only had their negligence to blame.

