9-year-old boy in S’pore suffers from heart failure, needs S$190K for medical bills

9-year-old boy suffers from heart failure due to myocarditis, also contracted Covid-19

A nine-year-old boy in Singapore suffered from the sudden onset of heart failure last month, said his family.

After undergoing multiple procedures, he is on the road to recovery.

However, his medical bills came up to a hefty sum and his family still needs to pay about S$190,000.

Boy described as ‘a beacon of joy’

Matt Aeron, a fourth-grade student, is “a beacon of joy” to all who know him, said his godmother Tina Villanueva on his Give.asia crowdfunding page.

She described him as a “gentle spirit” with “deep thoughtfulness” and “boundless love” who also has “enthusiasm and positivity” that’s inspiring.

However, he was stricken by a “sudden and alarming” disease early this year.

Boy suffers heart failure in hospital

On 4 Jan, Matt started feeling unusually tired and sleepy, his mother Desirée, a 42-year-old IT professional, told Shin Min Daily News.

He fell asleep several times in one day, then complained of chest pains that night.

His family sent him to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with myocarditis, i.e. inflammation of the heart muscle.

Early on 5 Jan, Matt’s heart function dropped sharply while undergoing tests.

This resulted in a cardiopulmonary collapse, i.e. heart failure, and he even suffered cardiac arrest while undergoing intubation.

Boy gets Covid-19 on top of heart failure

While doctors managed to save Matt, he was put on veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to sustain his life.

This is a temporary life support system for patients with heart failure.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was dealt another blow — he was found to have Covid-19 two days later.

Thus, he had to be transferred to an isolation ward within the ICU.

As he was still on life support, he was “nearly in a coma” for a few days, Desirée said.

Boy shows signs of recovery after 9 days

Fortunately, Matt’s heart showed signs of recovery after nine days in the ICU.

On 16 Jan, doctors took him off life support and dialysis.

The day was bittersweet, though, as they also found out that the boy had suffered a mild stroke that affected movement in his left side.

Nevertheless, he was finally moved out of ICU on 24 Jan.

Family needs S$190K to pay medical bills

Though Matt’s family is optimistic about his recovery, they are now faced with daunting medical bills.

The initial cost of his treatment was S$350,000 but was whittled down by insurance and Medisave.

However, the family still needs S$190,000 to make up the shortfall.

A crowdfunding appeal under Give.asia has been launched to raise funds to pay off the bills. About S$37,000 has been raised at the time of writing.

