Boy Stuffs Sister Into Washing Machine In M’sia, Mother Rescues Child After Stranger Alerts Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy Locks Sister In Washing Machine While Mother Isn’t Looking

As parents, looking after children can be a rewarding but ultimately demanding task.

If left unattended, they can get themselves into potentially horrifying trouble.

Such was the case recently when a mother was using her phone at a laundromat in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Seizing the opportunity, her son pushed his sister into a washing machine.

Thankfully, the woman managed to rescue her daughter before it was turned on.

Boy locks sister inside washing machine

The woman, Azura Sapari, shared images and details of the incident on TikTok. In the video, she recounts how everything started during her visit to the laundromat.

@azurasapari618 KORANG YG MENDOBI BWK ANK2 TU JAGA LAH ANAK ELOK2.. AKU MMG CUAK GILERRR..AKU PIKIR ANAK DIA KURANG OKSIGEN KE APA.. YG AKU GERAM MAK DIA LANGSUNG XDE TERIMA KASIH WEHHH… #fypシ ♬ original sound – Azura Sapari – Azura Sapari

While sitting in her car, parked facing the shop, she noticed two kids playing around with the baskets while their mum was busy using her phone.

Azura continued observing them for a while until she noticed the brother opening the washing machine door and pushing his sister into it.

Shocked, Azuma immediately got out of her car and voiced the situation to someone in the laundromat.

Only then did the mum realise one of the kids was inside the washing machine.

Mother rescues daughter & scolds son

Realising what had just occurred almost immediately, the mother scolded her son and contacted the person in charge of the laundromat.

“But her son looked very young,” said Azura, implying that he was likely not mature enough to fully fathom the gravity of his actions. In a subsequent video, Azura posted pictures of the scene that day. From the looks of it, the kids were probably not older than five.

Everyone received instructions to shut off the machines they were using and pull the plugs, enabling the mother to open the door safely.

Her daughter had been sweating profusely inside the tiny compartment but was otherwise unharmed.

Concluding her experience, Azura urged parents to always supervise their children, especially in public.

For this situation, in particular, a tragedy was thankfully avoided. However, that would not have been the case if the mother had a slower response to her son’s actions.

Hopefully, this incident will remind all parents to supervise their children more closely.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.