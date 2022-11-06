Radio DJ Brian Richmond Leaves GOLD 905 After 51 Years, Thanks Listeners For Unwavering Support

Brian Richmond Says He’s Leaving GOLD 905 For Personal Reasons

Many will tune in to their favourite radio stations during their morning commute, undoubtedly growing familiar with radio DJs’ voices and personalities over the years.

And after years, regular listeners of Gold 905’s The Vintage Showcase will soon hear a new voice.

On Sunday (6 Nov), DJ Brian Richmond announced on the show that he would be leaving the radio station for personal reasons, bringing his 51-year radio career to a close.

“All good things must come to an end”, said the 75-year-old on his final show, thanking listeners for being there for him all these years.

Thanks listeners for unwavering support

During The Vintage Showcase on 6 Nov, Mr Richmond announced that he would be leaving GOLD 905 for personal reasons.

He called that Sunday morning’s show his “swansong” and “last hurrah”, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

It’s been a long journey. But as they say, all good things must come to an end. The time to make my exit has arrived.

Mr Richmond shared that he has so much to be grateful for, going on to thank his bosses, colleagues, and listeners for their unwavering support.

The 75-year-old said leaving was a “painful decision” for him, but he is choosing to bow out while he’s ahead.

Listeners soon poured in with heavy-hearted messages.

In response to one question asking if he will be coming back, Mr Richmond said, “No, not really. The heady days have all gone by.”

He shared that he is not going on vacation but is going on a “long, long journey”.

Brian Richmond is a veteran in the music and broadcasting scene

Mediacorp GOLD 905 also announced Mr Richmond’s departure from the team as of 6 Nov on their Facebook page.

The radio station shared that Mr Richmond is a household name and veteran in the Singapore music and broadcasting scene.

He has hosted various radio programmes throughout his 51-year career. The most recent of which is The Vintage Show with GOLD 905.

From spinning popular music in the 1970s to playing well-loved oldies these days, Mr Richmond has touched the lives of many fans and listeners.

He had even ventured into hosting and sports commentating.

In 2005, the DJ was given the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Singapore Radio Awards.

GOLD 905 thanked him for all his contributions and wished him all the best.

According to the post, from 13 Nov onwards, The Vintage Showcase on GOLD 905 will be hosted by Phillip Chew.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp on YouTube.