Bride In China Dons Ultraman Costume To Surprise Groom, Knew He Was A Fan

Bride In China Surprises Partner With Ultraman Costume

On their wedding day, most conventional brides would choose to doll themselves up for the occasion.

One woman in China, however, chose to go through one segment of her wedding ceremony wearing an Ultraman costume.

Her thoughtful surprise for her groom, who is an Ultraman fan, melted the hearts of netizens.

Bride in China dresses up in Ultraman suit

In a post on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, the groom, Mr Zheng, shared video footage of his wife, Ms Fan, surprising him in the Ultraman suit.

She did so as part of a Chinese wedding tradition known as ‘gatecrashing’.

During this period, the bride would usually hide from the groom in her room.

However, instead of a blushing bride, Mr Zheng found Ultraman kneeling on the bed.

Upon seeing his bride, the groom broke into a fit of laughter while Ms Fan expertly stayed in character.

Safe to say, she was committed to the surprise — donning a realistic Ultraman helmet with glowing eyes and even holding a magic wand.

Ms Fan then launched into a short performance, using the bed as the stage.

As though her outfit and performance weren’t enough, she even indulged her groom with a handshake mid-performance.

In his post, Mr Zheng said “Never would have thought that I would marry Ultraman”.

Wanted to surprise groom who’s an Ultraman fan

According to Jiupai News, Mr Zheng is a fan of Ultraman, so his wife-to-be decided to surprise him with her outfit.

To make things more wholesome, the two tied the knot on 20 May, recognised as the unofficial Valentine’s Day in China due to how the date sounds similar to “I love you” in Mandarin.

Speaking to Jiupai News, he added “I completely did not think she would be willing to do this for me.”

Describing his wife as an energetic and interesting girl who would often prepare small surprises, Mr Zheng also revealed that they have been together for seven years.

Nevertheless, he shared that the Ultraman surprise takes the cake as the most memorable one.

The bride later changed out of the outfit into her ceremonial wear.

In pictures, however, she continued to hold on to the Ultraman mask, presumably a reference to Ultraman’s transformation.

Netizens gush over adorable surprise, ask groom to cherish wife

Jiupai News reported that Mr Zheng and Ms Fan have been happily married since the ceremony.

In a separate post on Xiaohongshu, Mr Zheng added “I’m thankful to have met you, Ms Fan.”

He told Jiupai News,

We have known each other for nine years, and our relationship will not change because of marriage. These things vary from person to person, but even if we’ve been together for so long, we will still continue to prepare surprises and romantic events for each other.

In the comments section of his post, multiple netizens gushed over the bride’s thoughtful surprise.

Among them, one user noted that not many would go the extra mile to surprise their spouses. They also asked him to cherish his partner.

Inspired by the adorable surprise, a few couples also hatched plans to do their own variations of the surprise on their own wedding days.

Couple in China gets married after Ultraman surprise

It’s definitely heartwarming to see Ms Fan going the extra mile to bring a smile on her husband’s face.

Hopefully, their story will inspire others to always strive to keep their loved ones happy.

Congratulations to the newlyweds and we wish Mr Zheng and Ms Fan a blissful marriage ahead.

Featured image adapted from 啊楼根的饭饭 on Xiaohongshu and Xiaohongshu.