Brunei Prince Mateen Getting Married In Jan 2024, Bride Is Granddaughter Of Sultan’s Advisor

32-Year-Old Brunei Prince Mateen Getting Married In 10-Day Celebration Including Procession & Banquet

Given his country’s proximity to Singapore, Brunei’s Prince ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah is the closest thing to a Prince Charming in the vicinity.

Thus, the hearts of many fans may be broken when the eligible bachelor finally gets married in January 2024.

The lucky woman is reportedly someone close to him — the granddaughter of his father’s Special Advisor.

Portraits of Brunei Prince & fianceé shown on state TV

The impending nuptials were reported by Bruneian news portal The Scoop.

They said the official portraits of Prince Mateen and his fianceé were broadcast on Brunei state TV on Saturday (8 Oct).

The name of his wife-to-be is Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, and she’s reportedly the granddaughter of Pehin Dato’ Haji Isa Ibrahim, Special Advisor to Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Brunei Prince getting married in 10-day celebration

The Royal Wedding festivities will be spread out over 10 days, according to the Borneo Bulletin.

They will start on 7 Jan with the Royal Proposal. This will be followed by other ceremonies over the next three days.

The Royal Wedding Ceremony, during which an Islamic ceremony to solemnise the marriage is conducted, will take place on 11 Jan.

14 Jan will see the Royal Wedding Reception at the Istana Nurul Iman, after which the royal couple will take part in a procession through Bandar Seri Begawan.

A celebratory banquet will be held on 15 Jan, with a final ceremony occurring on 16 Jan.

Prince & wife-to-be seen at other weddings

Prince Mateen’s marriage will come as no surprise to those who have been following his news closely.

He and Anisha have been appearing in photos together in recent years, often at various events and surrounded by other people.

Notably, however, the couple took a photo with the bride and groom at the wedding of Prince Mateen’s sister in January 2022.

They were then pictured together at the wedding of the Prince’s other sister in January this year.

What could be a more official sign of couplehood than appearing at weddings together?

Since the Bruneian Royal Family appears to favour staging weddings in January, the Prince’s wedding next year will make it a hat-trick of January weddings in consecutive years.

Royal heartthrob has many fans

Prince Mateen, whose Instagram account has more than 2.4 million followers, has many fans across the region thanks to his good looks and rippling muscles.

It also helps that he’s a legit national hero, being a trained helicopter pilot and major in the Royal Brunei Air Force.

To top it off, the avid polo player has represented his country at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), winning two bronze medals to boot.

The Prince has also been seen at numerous state engagements next to his father the Sultan, so he’s used to meeting world leaders.

He has carried out engagements on his own too. Just last month, he was in Singapore and was hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Sadly, the Prince’s older brother won’t be around to witness his wedding — he passed away in 2020 from multiple organ failure brought on by auto immune disease.

Congrats to Prince Mateen on his upcoming milestone. Hopefully his fans won’t be too heartbroken and will be happy that he’s found love.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @support.anishaik on Instagram and Borneo Bulletin.