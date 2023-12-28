DPM Lawrence Wong To Deliver Budget 2024 Statement On 16 Feb, Public Can Share Feedback

Budget 2024 Speech To Be Delivered By DPM Wong on 16 Feb

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced that Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong will be delivering the Budget 2024 speech on 16 Feb.

The delivery of the Budget statement will be broadcast for public viewing.

Additionally, members of the public can also share their views and suggestions until 26 Jan.

On Wednesday (28 Dec), MOF announced when DPM Wong will be delivering the Budget 2024 statement in parliament.

He is slated to do so on 16 Feb.

The public can view the Budget 2024 speech live on television and online via the Singapore Budget website.

Alternatively, they can also tune in to the radio.

For those who missed the live broadcast, the full Budget statement will be published on the website after the delivery.

Public invited to share views & suggestions

Members of the public have been invited to share their feedback ahead of the statement.

Those who wish to do so can share their views and suggestions for next year’s Budget online at REACH’s Budget 2024 microsite by 26 Jan.

The government’s feedback unit will also have a Physical Listening Point on 23 Jan from 12pm to 3pm.

This will be held at Galaxis at One North.

Additionally, MOF will working with People’s Association and its grassroots organisations to host both virtual and physical engagement points in the heartland.

This is also in an effort to seek views and suggestions from the public until 26 Jan.

