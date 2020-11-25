Buffet Town At Raffles City Now Officially Halal-Certified

If there are 2 things that all Singaporeans love, it’s lobangs and food. Hence, it’s no surprise that buffets are extremely popular in our nation.

On Wednesday (25 Nov), Buffet Town announced that they’re officially halal-certified, just in time for the festive season.

Image courtesy of Buffet Town

Now, you can jio all your friends to enjoy a hearty buffet at Buffet Town without any worries or restrictions.

Buffet Town at Raffles City halal-certified

Located at the heart of Singapore in Raffles City, Buffet Town is a convenient place to have a meal with friends and family.

Source

Plus, with their large assortment of food, you’re sure to leave with happy bellies.

Image courtesy of Buffet Town

If you’re already salivating, just wait till you hear all that Buffet Town has to offer.

The ultimate international buffet experience

From local food to seafood, western food, and teppanyaki, Buffet Town has got it all.

Entering the restaurant, customers will be greeted by the aptly-named section — Seafood Galore.

Image courtesy of Buffet Town

Presented fresh on ice, Buffet Town offers crayfish, tiger prawns, black mussels, and more for you to indulge in.

After choosing your ingredients, customers can even watch masterful chefs whip up a delicious dish right before their eyes.

Besides that, Buffet Town is also renowned for their teppan and robatyaki dining experiences.

Image courtesy of Buffet Town

You’ll be able to feast on tiger prawns, miso chicken wings, and assorted teppanyaki skilfully cooked on the spot.

Of course, no international buffet is complete without our favourite Japanese foods — sushi and sashimi.

Image courtesy of Buffet Town

Buffet Town also offers western cuisines like salad and pizzas.

After wolfing down their entrées, customers can have their pick from the myriad fruits and desserts.

Image courtesy of Buffet Town

Needless to say, you’ll certainly be spoilt for choice at Buffet Town.

Celebrate the end of the year with a festive feast

As 2020 comes to an end, Buffet Town has also curated a special festive menu for the perfect indulgence session.

Indeed, tis the season for feasting as we celebrate with our friends and family.

Source

This Christmas and New Year buffet selection is only available from 14 Dec to 3 Jan 2021 so you might want to make your reservations early!

You can find out more here.

Buffet town is open every day

It’s definitely a step in the right direction that more eateries are becoming halal-certified these days.

Joining them, Buffet Town is now true to their slogan, “dining without boundaries”, where everyone can enjoy a lavish feast together.

If you’re thinking of heading down with your friends and family, here are their details:

Buffet Town International Buffet Restaurant

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44E, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 179103

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

Buffet prices vary between $26.80 to $60.80 depending on the time and date of your visit. You can refer here for more details.

If you’re already sold and can’t wait for the ultimate buffet experience, do remember to make your reservations soon!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Buffet Town.