Kenny Rogers Century Square Joins JEM Outlet At Being Halal-Certified

Just the thought of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ delicious rotisserie roasted chicken is enough to get anyone’s mouths watering.

Great news for our Muslim friends staying in the east, you can now enjoy Kenny Rogers’ meals at Century Square.

On Thursday (5 Nov), Kenny Rogers Roasters Singapore announced that their Century Square outlet is now officially halal-certified.

Century Square Kenny Rogers halal-certified

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ outlet at Century Square joined its other store in JEM outlet at being officially halal-certified last Thursday (5 Nov).

Now you can jio all your friends who live in the east to enjoy a delicious serving of their signature rotisserie chicken together.

Kenny Rogers Roasters is also well known for their aptly named OMG Chicken Nasi Lemak and their Grilled Chicken Chop.

If you’re looking to carb-load, their aglio olio and mac & cheese dishes are also top picks at the restaurant.

Halal-certified since comeback with JEM outlet

After 15 years operating in Singapore, Kenny Rogers Roasters shuttered its last store at Great World City in Apr 2019.

Much to their fans’ delight, the American chain store made a triumphant return to our shores with their JEM outlet 5 months later in Sep 2019.

With their comeback, the JEM outlet was officially halal-certified, unlike their outlets before.

Visit Kenny Rogers at Century Square

Recently, A&W has also become halal-certified.

The decision seems to be a step in the right direction as everyone can now enjoy some good food together.

After all, eating has become such a big part of our Singaporean identity.

If you’d like to drop by Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Century Square outlet to show your support, here are their details.

Kenny Rogers Roaster (Century Square)

Address: Century Square, 10 Tampines Central 1, Singapore 529536

Opening hours:11am to 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Tampines



Time to jio the easties to have a feast together!

