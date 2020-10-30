Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot Lets 4th Diner Eat For Free In Nov

Getting the best value for your meal doesn’t have to be difficult, especially if you want Halal food. Following their wildly successful $9.90 buffet deal, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot restaurant now offers a lunch buffet at just $17.90++.

For the month of Nov, 4th diners get to dine in free at the restaurant located in HomeTeamNS Clubhouse Khatib.

It seems Nov will be the season of feasting.

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot has lunch buffet from $17.90++

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot recently opened its doors at at HomeTeamNS Khatib, and features a variety of soup bases for you to choose from.

Red Tom Yum

Basil Chicken

Chicken

Clear Tom Yum

Khao Soi

Tom Yum Yen Ta Fo

The restaurant actually recommends a combination Basil Chicken and Red Tom Yum, although we’re sure the other flavours are great too.

As for ingredients, you can pick between at least 38 of them — premium ones include seafood and fried beancurd skin, while there’s no lack of vegetables and meat platters to pick from.

You get desserts too, like mango sticky rice.

Lunch buffet starts from $17.90

Monday to Thursday lunches offer the best bang for your buck, with prices starting at $17.90.

For those who are only free for dinner, prices begin from $23.90 each.

As for Fridays & weekends, as well as public holiday eves, lunches start from $20.90 and dinners from $26.90.

4th diner dines for free in Nov

Of course, hotpot is best when you’re sharing with a group. And Suki-Suki Hot Pot will give you ample reason to jio at least 3 other friends to dine in.

Just flash this picture and you’ll get an offer that lets the 4th diner dine free.

So a 4-person dinner will set the group back just $53.70, instead of $71.60.

Feast at will — but do it with your gang.

HomeTeamNS Khatib hotpot

Suki-Suki welcomes both online reservations and walk-ins. You can make a reservation on Chope here.

And here’s where you can go.

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot

Address: #01-01, 2 Yishun Close, HOMETEAMNS CLUBHOUSE, Singapore 767944

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday (11am-3pm, 6-10pm), Friday & Sunday (11am-10pm), Saturday (11.30am-10pm)

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

Northies shouldn’t miss this chance to feast, the distinctly Thai way.

