Yishun Thai Hotpot Restaurant Has $9.90 Buffet With Free-Flow Rice, Noodles & Veggies Till End Oct

Buffets are usually indulgent and extravagant meals we only have on special occasions when we feel like balling.

Often costing around $20 or more, you’re unlikely to make them your first option for lunch or dinner.

But a Thai hotpot restaurant in Yishun is having a special deal just for this month, you wouldn’t mind forgoing your regular fast food order for this.

Recently halal-certified, Muslim customers will be excited to check this place out too.

New hotpot restaurant in Yishun

Fresh off its launch at HomeTeamNS Khatib, Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is already drawing interest for its irresistible deals.

Operating very much like popular hotpot restaurant Haidilao, Suki-Suki lets customers choose 2 soup bases from a selection of 6 delicious flavours.

To go with that, there’re free-flow items which include 38 variations of the following:

vegetables

mushrooms

tofu

meatballs

fresh beef

sliced chicken

homemade fish paste

Suki-Suki also has special Thai sauces and condiments for those who prefer a stronger and richer flavour enhancer.

Finish the meal on a sweet note with their free-flow Thai desserts like mango sticky rice, and a refreshing drink.

Special weekday price till end Oct

A meal like that will normally set you back at least $17.90 for lunch or $23.90 for dinner, but not if you dine there this month.

As part of a special October deal, Suki-Suki is offering an all-day hotpot set for only $9.90, which consists of the following:

2 soup bases

3 trays of beef/chicken

1 meatball platter

Free-flow vegetables, rice, noodles, sauces & condiments

Yes, we did say all day, meaning that you’ll pay the same price whether you dine in for lunch or dinner. Top up at least $2.90 to enjoy free-flow drinks with the set.

According to a follow-up comment to the post, the restaurant clarifies that the set is only available from Monday to Thursday.

Diners only have 80 minutes to finish their meal, so we’d suggest heading there with an empty stomach so you can eat as much as possible.

Treat your family to a special meal

With such an affordable option, you can totally jio your colleagues for lunch here, or bae for a midweek dinner date.

Save mum some trouble cooking on one of the weeknights too, and bring your family down for a special meal.

Here’s more info in case you’re planning to head there soon:

Address: #01-01, 2 Yishun Close, HomeTeamNS Clubhouse, Singapore 767944

Opening hours:

Mon-Thurs 11am-3pm & 6pm-10pm

Fri & Sun 11am-10pm

Sat 11.30am – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

Make your reservations soon, before the promo ends this month.

