Jianghu Hotpot In Bedok Has All-You-Can-Eat Lunch Buffet From $16.90

Despite Singapore’s usually-warm weather, hotpot is a favourite for gatherings – as long as it’s in groups of 5 or less. Jianghu Hotpot, located in Bedok, hopes to tempt diners over with offers of all-you-can-eat lunch buffets from just $16.90 (before tax).

A Facebook post on Wednesday (30 Sep) waxed lyrical about the restaurant, which includes the all-important “ALL YOU CAN EAT” and “$19.80”. That’s all you need to know.

Included with the standard hotpot offerings like pork, beef and chicken are drinks, desserts, fruit, ice cream, appetisers, and even more.

Sounds like quite a deal, indeed.

Find out more below.

Jianghu Hotpot lunch buffet includes all-you-can-eat for 70 minutes

Jianghu Hotpot is located on Level 3 of Bedok Point, which is located close to Bedok MRT station — about a 4-minute walk.

The lunch buffet you’re looking for is from 11.30am-2pm, on Mondays to Fridays.

If you have the spare time to visit, what awaits you is a smorgasbord of goodies.

There’s a variety of soup bases, including:

Signature vegetable spicy oil

Tom yum seafood

Pig trotters

Black chicken soup

Sichuan pickled fish

Mushroom

Tomato

The OP particularly recommends the pig’s trotters soup, which she describes as fragrant and has a strong taste — it even has actual trotters included.

Meanwhile, homemade free-flow drinks are also included — you get to select between lime juice and ice lemon tea.

Even the sauces, which come in a cart, are free-flow. A little less decorated, but gets the job done.

All the meat you can eat at Jianghu Hotpot

Of course, the meat is the highlight of the meal, and rest assured that there is plenty to go about — as much as you can eat. Wastage fee is $10 per 100g wasted.

From prime beef to spiced pork ribs and liver slices, through to hotpot staples like crab meat, luncheon meat, and a variety of fish balls and meat balls, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Of course, you can’t forget your vegetables for a balanced diet. From cheese tofu to fried beancurd skin, order as many veggies as you please.

Desserts, claw machines, and more

And once you’ve had your fill of all the meat you can stuff into your bellies, there are sweet delicacies included to vary up the palette.

Like all of this ice cream, for instance.

There’s also porridge, sweet soup, and fruits if you prefer those instead.

Finally, you can have a go at the claw machine, with balls containing vouchers within.

All this for just $16.90 – about $19.80 after taxes – and no wonder everyone’s sharing the post like crazy.

Bedok lunch hotpot has everything you could want

So, if you’re someone who loves to get their money’s worth and can eat a ton of food in 70 minutes, perhaps you should mark Jianghu Hotpot as your next destination.

Grab some friends and make the journey out east if you must, for the OP spins a compelling tale.

Jianghu Hotpot 九门江湖火锅

Address: Bedok Point #03-01, 799 New Upper Changi Rd, 467351

Opening hours: 11am-11pm (lunch buffet from 11.30am-2pm)

Nearest train station: Bedok MRT station

Free-flow everything for less than $20 doesn’t come around every day or during every timing.

