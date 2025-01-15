Driver nearly hits pedestrian crossing road in Bugis, gets middle finger after honking at him

Pedestrian gives middle finger to car in Bugis after nearly getting hit

An unhappy pedestrian in Singapore gave the middle finger to a car after a near-miss.

The incident allegedly occurred on 13 Jan at 9.30am along Fraser Road in Bugis.

A video online showed a car travelling along the road where several pedestrians had been crossing.

Among them, a pedestrian dressed in black was midway across as the car approached.

The driver honked their horn as they made the turn, startling the man.

He then quickly moved out of the way as the car continued onwards.

However, as the vehicle passed by, the pedestrian made an unhappy gesture at it.

He then gave the middle finger to the car while still in the middle of the road, shouting something inaudibly.

Meanwhile, an oncoming car, having noticed the man, stopped and waited for him to finish crossing.

Netizens split on who was at fault

Some netizens accused the pedestrian of jaywalking, with one saying he should be thankful he was not injured.

Others found the camcar driver at fault instead.

A commenter pointed out that the driver saw the pedestrian crossing from a distance but refused to slow down.

They told the driver to give way next time, especially during the rain.

Another user said the pedestrian was already halfway across the road during the incident.

“Be gracious and let him cross first,” they wrote.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

