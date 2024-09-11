Bugis tissue seller terrorises other vendors, engages in ‘bumper car’ war with another PMA user

Elderly tissue seller in Bugis becomes infamous for aggressive behaviour

An elderly tissue seller in Bugis has earned a rather unsavoury reputation for his aggressive behaviour, particularly towards fellow vendors.

According to a Shin Min Daily News reader, the man, who rides a personal mobility aid (PMA), has been hawking his wares near the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple for the past year.

However, it hasn’t exactly been a peaceful time for those around him.

He’s allegedly been terrorising other tissue sellers, spewing verbal abuse and driving them away.

Treats street as his own personal territory

An 84-year-old tissue vendor who is only known as Mr Hong told Shin Min Daily News that he’s been on the receiving end of the man’s unpleasant antics for a year.

But being elderly and frail, there’s little he can do but endure the abuse.

“His temper is notorious throughout the entire street,” he revealed.

Mr Hong added that this vendor doesn’t need much reason to insult or chase away other sellers.

“He acts like the whole street belongs to him,” he said. “If he doesn’t like you, he’ll start cussing you out. Everybody knows who he is.”

Furthermore, the man has no hesitation in claiming a prime spot at the temple exit, said to have the best “feng shui” for attracting customers.

“Wherever he goes, others have to step aside, or they’ll get cursed at,” Mr Hong shared.

Plays ‘bumper cars’ with another PMA rider during argument

Others near the temple backed up these descriptions of the man’s behaviour when interviewed by Shin Min Daily News reporters.

They noted that he stirs up trouble every few days, making everyone in the area feel very uneasy.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted an incident involving a woman, also using a PMA, selling tissues on the street.

The man tried to chase her off, which escalated into a confrontation that ended with him overturning a small stall.

During the clash, the woman, refusing to be humiliated, raised her umbrella as if to strike him. But before she could act, he snatched the umbrella and hit her with it.

Then, things took a bizarre turn as both of them started deliberately ramming their PMAs into each other.

“It was like a game of bumper cars on the street, and they kept at it for several minutes,” the resident said.

The scuffle eventually attracted the attention of the police, who confirmed that a report had been made on the morning of 3 Sept.

While no injuries were reported, a 65-year-old man is being investigated for intentional harassment.

Rents out umbrellas for S$30 a day

Mr Hong’s accounts of the man’s unpleasant conduct didn’t end there.

Apparently, the man would bring large umbrellas to his stall and try to rent them out to anyone in need of shade or shelter from the rain.

“I heard he charged S$30 a day at first, but when no one took him up on it, he dropped the price to S$20,” Mr Hong said.

When a bold Shin Min Daily News reporter approached the man to ask about the bullying allegations, he became agitated and spewed vulgarities, refusing to answer any questions.

At one point, he even gripped the handle of his PMA as if ready to fire it up.

Sensing things might escalate, the reporter quickly left the scene.

