Bukit Batok Residents Planted More Than 2,000 Potted Plants At Multi-Storey Car Park Rooftop Garden

Gardening can be a fun and relaxing way to immerse oneself in nature. However, it is important to do so only in areas that allow for such activities.

Recently, a group of Bukit Batok residents were ordered to remove more than 2,000 plants from their rooftop garden which reportedly took more than 17 years to grow.

This comes after the authorities issued a notice claiming someone had planted illegally at the rooftop garden on top of a multi-storey car park.

Rooftop garden to be removed after 17 years

According to Shin Min Daily News, the rooftop garden at 395A Bukit Batok Avenue 5 is apparently home to more than 2,000 potted plants which residents had spent the last 17 years growing.

However, some residents have reportedly lodged complaints as they’re concerned that there might be water accumulating in the pots that enable mosquitoes to breed.

Hence, all the plants must be removed from the rooftop garden located at 395A Bukit Batok Avenue 5 by 12 Sep.

Source

Bukit Batok residents apparently take good care of rooftop garden

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, some residents said the garden has been part of their lives ever since they moved in and treat the place like their 2nd home.

Source

Others also expressed concerns about rehoming the plants within such a short period.

Many residents, including one Mr Zhuang, hopes the authorities will allow them to retain the rooftop garden or give them more time to decide what to do with the plants.

Presumably responding to the complaint, Mr Zhuang also claims residents make it a point to get rid of any stagnant water that might have accumulated in the pots.

With the amount of dedication and effort put into the garden, they find it a pity to get rid of the garden altogether.

Hope all parties can work out a compromise

Though understandable why some residents might be concerned about the rooftop garden, it is a pity to completely eradicate 17 years of hard work.

Hopefully, the authorities and residents will be able to reach a compromise on what to do with the rooftop garden.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.