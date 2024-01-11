Victim In Bukit Batok Murder Was Divorced & Unemployed, 2 Children Currently In Foster Home

Mother Of Bukit Batok Murder Victim Shares Details About Her Life

Last weekend, a 65-year-old man killed his neighbour, a 43-year-old woman, in Bukit Batok.

The two allegedly had frequent quarrels over noise issues.

Recently, the mother of the victim spoke to the media to share more details about her.

She said that her daughter has had quite a difficult life.

In fact, she had finalised her divorce and lost her job not long before the tragic incident.

Victim in Bukit Batok murder was divorced & had lost her job

On Thursday (11 Jan), Shin Min Daily News published an interview with the mother of the woman who was found dead in her Bukit Batok flat last Saturday (6 Jan).

The 64-year-old said that the victim was the second oldest child in the family, with an older brother, a younger brother, and a younger sister.

When the victim was studying at Nanyang Polytechnic, she had to take on a part-time job as her family could not afford the school fees.

She later worked as a croupier at the Marina Bay Sands Casino. This is where she met her now ex-husband, a Chinese national.

While 8world News reported that she was working as a waitress at the time of her murder, her mother said that she had lost her job and was looking for a new one.

The woman had completed divorce proceedings a few months ago and received S$700 a month from her ex-husband, but it wasn’t enough to take care of their two young children.

This left her stressed and depressed. Left with no other choice, she placed her three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son in foster care.

Victim confided in mother about neighbour’s behaviour

According to the mother, the victim had confided in her about her troubles with her neighbour.

For instance, the neighbour would often shut off her water and electricity supply.

At that time, the mother didn’t see it as a big deal and simply asked her daughter to turn it on again.

Other residents also told 8world News that the two would also argue about each other making too much noise.

The woman had expressed her intention to move out of the flat but was unable to sell it as she had yet to fulfil the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP).

She had also exhausted her Central Provident Fund (CPF) after purchasing the unit.

Victim’s 5-year-old son living with sister in foster home

The victim’s five-year-old son, who was at home with her at the time of the attack, suffered a head injury.

Shin Min Daily News noted that the boy was there under a programme that reunites foster children with their birth parents.

He appears to have been discharged from the hospital and is currently in the same foster home as his sister.

Both children were at the funeral hall on Tuesday (9 Jan) to say their last goodbyes to their mother.

When the boy saw his mother lying in the coffin, he said that he wanted to hug her.

The victim’s mother said that during the boy’s counselling session, he drew a picture of a crying child.

“He probably remembers what happened, but he doesn’t quite understand that his mother has passed away,” she said.

As for why her two grandchildren aren’t living with her, she explained that she and her husband are currently unemployed, so they aren’t able to take care of them.

However, she hopes to visit them regularly.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook and Lianhe Zaobao.


