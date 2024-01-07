65-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder, Bukit Batok Neighbours Claim He Quarrelled With Victim Over Noise

Victim In Bukit Batok Murder & 65-Year-Old Man Often Had Disputes About Noise

On 6 Jan, a 43-year-old woman was found dead in her Bukit Batok home.

A 65-year-old man, her neighbour, was arrested and charged with murder today (7 Jan).

Other neighbours who were interviewed said that there were frequent disputes over noise issues between the victim and the man.

Bukit Batok murder victim & man often argued over noise issues

According to neighbours who spoke to 8world News, both the elderly man and the woman, who had a five-year-old son, would frequently argue over noise issues.

Both of them stayed on the second floor of Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

Both parties had accused the other of making too much noise. The victim, notably, had made several police reports.

One third-floor neighbour who did not want to be named said he frequently heard his neighbours quarrelling.

Although he would normally greet the woman, he said he wasn’t familiar with her.

Victim’s husband apparently not seen in almost half a year

Another neighbour said that the woman had been living in the two-room unit with her son and husband for almost four years.

She’d occasionally see the victim going out to work part-time. Meanwhile, the son was still in kindergarten. Sometimes, the boy’s mother would take him to school, she said.

However, she hadn’t seen the victim’s husband in almost half a year.

One upstairs neighbour said that he heard a loud noise coming from downstairs at around 8am.

The sounds, which resembled that of heavy objects being smashed, lasted for around half an hour.

The neighbour, who was startled by the noises, thought they came from a garbage truck. But when he looked out of the window, he could not find one.

65-year-old man charged with murder

The 65-year-old suspect was escorted into a police car at about 11.25am, clad in a white personal protective suit and a face mask, with the reasons for his outfit being unclear at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the five-year-old was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital (NUH) for injuries. The extent of his injuries is also unclear.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the 65-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 43-year-old neighbour today (7 Jan).

The man, Quek Eng Hock, received his charges via video call while lying in a hospital gown, handcuffed to a hospital bed.

Throughout the process, he didn’t open his eyes or respond. Should the court find him guilty, Quek will face the death penalty.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook and Google Maps.