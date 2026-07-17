Youth under investigation for mischief by fire after 2 fires occur at Bukit Panjang block

3 fires reported at the same Bukit Panjang block in 2 months, says MP

A male youth is under investigation for a case of mischief by fire after two separate fires broke out in the same HDB block on the same night.

Footage of the blaze posted on Facebook showed a staircase landing in Block 501 Jelapang Road engulfed in flames.

Residents help put out Bukit Panjang fire

In the clip, which was posted on Wednesday (15 July) night, some people were seen in the corridor near the fire, with one appearing to throw water from a bucket.

A man was also heard yelling, “Water!” loudly.

In the comments, the original poster (OP) said the man who was yelling helped put out the fire.

A total of four people put out the fire, he added in another comment, noting in his caption that the fire burned for nearly 15 minutes.

Thick black smoke emited from Bukit Panjang block

Another video on Facebook showed flames and thick black smoke coming from a window of the block.

Several police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances were at the scene.

Evacuated residents, including parents with small children, waited below the block during the firefighting operations.

2 fires break out on 4th floor & 10th floor of Bukit Panjang block

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Friday (17 July) that it was alerted to the incident at about 8.10pm on 15 July.

Two fires had broken out at the block — one involved a bicycle cover in the common corridor on the fourth floor.

The other fire involved a Personal Mobility Aid in the common corridor on the 10th floor.

SCDF extinguished the fire on the 10th floor using a water jet, while members of the public extinguished the fire on the fourth floor using a dry powder fire extinguisher.

Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Fires were deliberately set: SCDF

SCDF also said that the fires were deliberately set, as indicated by preliminary findings.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that a male youth was identified in relation to a case of mischief by fire.

Police investigations are ongoing.

3 fires at the block over 2 months: MP

In a Facebook post on Thursday (16 July) night, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia said a total of three fire incidents were reported at Block 501 in the past two months.

The two fires on Wednesday were the two most recent ones.

Though no one was hurt, his Zhenghua division is “understandably concerned” that the fires could have been caused by mischief or foul play, he noted, adding:

This is a serious matter.

Police had uncovered “additional unreported incidents” during investigations, and are thoroughly investigating all the cases, he revealed.

Police & residents’ patrols to be stepped up

Mr Chia said grassroots leaders will be stepping up Citizens on Patrol, together with increased police patrols in the area, until the investigations are concluded

He urged residents to stay vigilant, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

He was also heartened to hear how neighbours worked together to put out the fire before it could spread further, describing it as “truly inspiring”.

Also read: Woman sent to hospital & later arrested after fire deliberately set in Sembawang flat

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Featured image adapted from Alen Xiao B on Facebook, Lim Kim Leng on Facebook and Edward Chia Bing Hui 谢秉辉 on Facebook.