Dying Bullfrogs In Pasir Ris Park Part Of Suspected Mercy Release, Offenders May Get Fined
Animal lovers may know of those who release captive animals into the wild. The term ‘mercy release’ is often used to describe such a practice.
However, a nature lover noticed non-native bullfrogs struggling to survive at Pasir Ris Park. These creatures are suspected to be part of a mercy release.
They frogs were seen floating lifelessly or getting picked off by crabs as they are not adapted to living in a saltwater environment.
Bullfrogs struggle in unfamiliar environment
In a post on Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore), an animal lover noticed many bullfrogs during his visit to Pasir Ris Park, which is home to saltwater mangroves.
As they are not usually found in mangroves, the frogs were suspected to be part of a mercy release. Though it looked like they were given a new lease of life, free from captivity, the reality was far grimmer.
The netizen said the frogs cannot handle living in a saltwater environment and some were already dying and floating lifelessly in tidal pools.
According to Reference.com, saltwater draws water away from the skin of amphibians such as frogs. This dehydrates them and puts them in a weakened state.
As a result, this left them as easy pickings for predators like tree-climbing crabs that flourish in a saltwater environment.
The netizen said the poor frogs died slow and painful deaths as they were eaten alive by crabs.
Releasing animals into the wild is illegal
According to the Parks and Trees Act, those who release animals into the wild may be fined up to $50,000, receive 6 months’ jail or both.
Furthermore, doing so may disrupt our country’s ecosystem as non-native species can also prey on local animals, says NParks.
Good intentions, bad approach
Though animal lovers who do mercy releases may have pure intentions, this incident is a reminder that doing so may cause more harm than good.
In this case, the poor frogs may have met their demise rather than getting a new lease on life.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured images adapted from Facebook.