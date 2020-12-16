Dying Bullfrogs In Pasir Ris Park Part Of Suspected Mercy Release, Offenders May Get Fined

Animal lovers may know of those who release captive animals into the wild. The term ‘mercy release’ is often used to describe such a practice.

However, a nature lover noticed non-native bullfrogs struggling to survive at Pasir Ris Park. These creatures are suspected to be part of a mercy release.

Source

They frogs were seen floating lifelessly or getting picked off by crabs as they are not adapted to living in a saltwater environment.

Source

Bullfrogs struggle in unfamiliar environment

In a post on Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore), an animal lover noticed many bullfrogs during his visit to Pasir Ris Park, which is home to saltwater mangroves.

Source

As they are not usually found in mangroves, the frogs were suspected to be part of a mercy release. Though it looked like they were given a new lease of life, free from captivity, the reality was far grimmer.

The netizen said the frogs cannot handle living in a saltwater environment and some were already dying and floating lifelessly in tidal pools.

Source

According to Reference.com, saltwater draws water away from the skin of amphibians such as frogs. This dehydrates them and puts them in a weakened state.

As a result, this left them as easy pickings for predators like tree-climbing crabs that flourish in a saltwater environment.

Source

The netizen said the poor frogs died slow and painful deaths as they were eaten alive by crabs.

Source

Releasing animals into the wild is illegal

According to the Parks and Trees Act, those who release animals into the wild may be fined up to $50,000, receive 6 months’ jail or both.

Source

Furthermore, doing so may disrupt our country’s ecosystem as non-native species can also prey on local animals, says NParks.

Good intentions, bad approach

Though animal lovers who do mercy releases may have pure intentions, this incident is a reminder that doing so may cause more harm than good.

In this case, the poor frogs may have met their demise rather than getting a new lease on life.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.