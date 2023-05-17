Bus 405 Only Operates 7 Times A Year, Goes To Cemeteries From Boon Lay Interchange

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bus 405 Operates 7 Times A Year During Religious Holidays

Most public transport services in Singapore run very frequently so you can get to where you need to be no matter what day of the week — or year — it is.

However, one bus in Singapore is an anomaly — and for good reason.

Known by insiders as the “worship bus”, bus 405 operates only seven times a year and provides commuters access to cemeteries.

In light of Singapore HeritageFest, some lucky people had the chance to ride aboard the mysterious bus 405.

This time, during the non-stipulated hours.

Route connects passengers to cemeteries

As it turns out, bus 405 plies a route that not many would take on a regular day.

According to the TransitLink website, the bus begins its service at Boon Lay Interchange before making its way to the various cemeteries in Singapore’s North-West.

The bus stops near the Muslim cemetery and Masjid Pusara Aman at Jalan Bahar before heading to Nirvana Memorial Garden.

It then makes its way to the Chinese cemetery at Lim Chu Kang Road and passes by the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Chapel.

The service terminates where it started, back at the Boon Lay bus interchange.

TransitLink shared that the service only operates on the following religious holidays:

Qing Ming

Good Friday

First Ramadan

Hari Raya Puasa

Hari Raya Haji

Deepavali

All Souls’ Day

What’s more, on the days that the bus does operate, its service starts after sunrise at 7am and ends before sundown at 5pm.

Bus 405 has strict selection criteria for bus captains

However, some members of the public enjoyed a rare night tour aboard the bus last Saturday (13 May) as part of this year’s Singapore HeritageFest.

Speaking to 8world News, the tour guide referred to the service as a “worship bus”.

He noted that since the bus heads to different cemeteries and crematoriums, it gives the public a convenient method of visiting their dearly departed.

Due to the remote nature of this route though, the company only selects young male drivers for bus 405.

The guide cited safety as the main reason for the strict criteria.

Additionally, selected bus captains will have to go through a test drive to familiarise themselves with the route.

Commuters get rare mystery night tour for Singapore HeritageFest

Those who got to experience the recent night ride on bus 405 were among the lucky few.

For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait for the next religious public holiday for a chance to ride the route.

Kudos to SBS Transit for providing this essential service — albeit only seven times a year.

As it turns out, Singapore’s cemeteries are not as ulu and inaccessible as we thought.

Did you know about this special bus service? Let us know in the comments below.

