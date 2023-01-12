S’pore Ranked 4th In The World For Public Transport, Hong Kong Takes Top Spot

Public Transport System In Singapore Ranks 4th In The World, Below Hong Kong & Zurich

For many years, our local public transport system has enjoyed an esteemed reputation.

However, a recent ranking has revealed that there is still room for improvement.

A study by the University of California, Berkeley and the Oliver Wyman Forum has named Hong Kong as the country with the best public transport system in the world.

Singapore ranks fourth on the list, below Hong Kong, Zurich, and Stockholm.

Study ranks Singapore 4th for public transport

The University of California, Berkeley and the Oliver Wyman Forum recently published the 2022 edition of their Urban Mobility Readiness Index, which ranks cities’ mobility networks.

Hong Kong emerged as the city with the world’s best public transport.

In addition to being affordable, its transport system has a high station density and a strong rail network.

It’s also a popular mode of transport for citizens in Hong Kong even though it isn’t available 24/7.

That said, the study noted that Hong Kong still lags behind in certain areas, namely, autonomous transit and smartphone apps to navigate the network.

On the other hand, Singapore placed fourth on the list, below Hong Kong, Zurich, and Stockholm.

According to a consumer sentiment survey by the forum in Oct 2022, commuters considered the following factors when choosing to use public transport:

Affordability

Accessibility

Safety

Singapore ranks 4th for overall urban mobility readiness

The report also ranked cities’ sustainable mobility, with Singapore in sixth place and Hong Kong in fifth.

Oslo topped the list for the second year in a row.

Dubbed the “electric vehicle capital of the world”, the study noted that Oslo is unlikely to lose its spot anytime soon.

The report notes that Singapore “struggled to strike a balance between Covid safety and connectivity”.

This is due to the “tight controls” on travel and connections that were implemented to stem the spread of the virus. Commuters also reportedly experienced longer wait times for public transport.

On the overall urban mobility readiness of cities, Singapore again ranked fourth, beaten out by San Francisco, Stockholm, and Helsinki.

San Francisco topped the index due to its incentives for consumers to purchase electric vehicles and its strong charging infrastructure.

During lockdown measures for Covid-19, the city also introduced “slow” streets to accommodate those who preferred to cycle or walk.

The study concluded that cities should continue modernising and improving their mobility systems, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“They need efficient and equitable mobility networks to ensure resilience and drive economic vitality,” the report stated.

