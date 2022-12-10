SMRT Announces Extended Bus & Train Services For Christmas & New Year’s Eve, Catch Public Transport After Countdown

SMRT Announces Extended Last Bus & Train Services On Eve Of Christmas And New Year

One worry about late-night activities is how we’re going to get home in a way that doesn’t burn a hole in our wallets.

Thankfully, SMRT has recently announced that they will be extending train and bus services on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

Trains on the North-South, East-West, Circle, and Thomson-East Coast lines will have their service extended by at least 30 minutes while 13 bus services will run into the wee hours of the morning.

Extended train services for four SMRT train lines

According to a press release on the SMRT website, there will be extended last bus and train services for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Most of the last trains will depart for their last locations at about 1am at the earliest. The latest would be the last North-South Line train departing from City Hall at 2.15 am on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a breakdown of the exact timings of the last trains:

Do note that there will be no extensions for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services. So if you’re living near those areas, you may want to leave the festivities a little earlier.

Train services around Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands & Bukit Panjang will run late into night

Together with the train services, SMRT will also be extending 13 bus services on the two special nights.

These services will depart and return from Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub, and Bukit Panjang Interchange.

Here is the list of bus services that will run deep into the night:

Do note that the last bus timings differ between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve — the latter will see buses leaving the interchange as late as 3.25 am.

Those planning their late nights and require help planning their journies can do so by visiting the SMRT website here.

Featured image adapted from Dengyoh on Flickr.