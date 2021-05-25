Grab To Increase Base Fare By $1 From 1 Jun To Improve Riders’ Earnings

The Covid-19 situation may have turned the more cautious ones among us to taxi or Grab rides to reduce interactions with crowds. While it has become a lifestyle, an upcoming fare hike of $1 could change that for some.

Due to heightened measures reducing passenger count, Grab is reportedly making the move to help their driver-partners.

But don’t worry, as they’re trying their best to assist customers too.

$1 increase in Grab base fare is the 1st since 2017

In a press release today (25 May), Grab Singapore announced a support programme for its driver-partners in light of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

Since ridership has fallen significantly due to the restrictions, drivers have also been recording a significant drop in earnings.

To help counter this issue, Grab will be increasing its base fare for all transportation services by $1, starting 1 Jun.

Only the following services won’t be affected by the hike:

Standard Taxi

GrabHitch

GrabCoach

Till 30 Jun, the extra $1 will go entirely and directly to the drivers, so in a way, you’ll be helping them alleviate their current financial strain. Following that, Grab will likely return to charging commissions again.

This is the first price hike Grab Singapore has implemented since 2017.

Peak hour vouchers will help offset higher fares

For customers who worry about higher commuting costs, Grab has your backs too.

From 1 – 14 Jun, they’ll be offering $1 vouchers during peak hours to help offset the higher fares.

That way, you won’t feel the pinch for at least the first 2 weeks that the new fares will be in place. You can continue Grabbing to and from work with peace of mind.

Other measures in place to ease drivers’ financial burdens

Besides higher ride fares, Grab will also work on other ways to ease their driver-partners’ financial burdens.

Among them are:

Extra incentives for drivers who complete GrabFood, GrabMart & GrabExpress deliveries in high demand areas

Cash rebates for completed transport & delivery jobs

Up to $45 rebate/week for GrabRentals

Hopefully, they’ll be sufficient for now, to quell driver-partners’ concerns.

Support our taxi & private-hire drivers

With more people staying at home, taxi and private-hire drivers are no doubt feeling the brunt of the tightened measures.

While higher ride fares may seem inconvenient to us, contributing just that extra dollar can make a difference in the drivers’ lives.

So let’s do our part to help, and kudos to Grab for having everyone’s welfare at heart.

Featured image adapted from Grab on Facebook.